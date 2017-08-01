Placer SPCA Adoption Fees to be Waived
Full hearts, empty kennels: Family foundation pays for pet adoption fees at the Placer SPCA
Roseville, Calif. - A generous family foundation has made a donation to the Placer SPCA to cover adoption fees beginning Tuesday, August 1, 2017 for its "full hearts, empty kennels" campaign. Adoption fees will be waived for all animals, without exception, while funding lasts.
"Fee-waived adoptions are an effective way to place homeless and abandoned animals in the care of loving families," said Leilani Fratis, Chief Executive Officer of the Placer SPCA. "We are deeply grateful for this generous gift and the full hearts and empty kennels it will make possible."
The Placer SPCA's regular adoption fee ranges from $25 to $300, depending on the animal, and includes spay or neuter surgery, microchip, heartworm testing for dogs, vaccinations, flea prevention/treatment, feline leukemia testing for cats, and a voucher for a free veterinary exam. The actual cost of these services far exceeds the adoption fee, with private foundations and other donors underwriting the difference.
Each year, the Placer SPCA houses up to 4,000 homeless animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, mice and other pets. Its core services include treatment for sick and injured animals, adoption counseling, spay/neuter assistance and education, pet lost and found, humane education for youth, collaborative rescue efforts, foster care, mobile adoption, behavior modification services, and community service opportunities. The Placer SPCA is an independent non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from the ASPCA, HSUS, or any other entity.
According to the Placer SPCA's experience, and studies done by other national organizations, fee-waived adoptions have no negative effect on the quality of care owners are able to provide, and retention rates and attachment levels are just as high as pets with standard fees.
During the month of August or until funding lasts, fee-waived adoptions will be offered at all three of the Placer SPCA's centers: the Companion Animal Center in Roseville, Pet Adoption and Rescue Center in Auburn, and Pet Food Express Cat Adoption Center in Roseville.
For information about the Placer SPCA's hours, locations, and list of adoptable animals, visit www.placerspca.org or call 916-782-7722 (Roseville) or 530-823-7722 (Auburn).
