Midtown Farmers Market Fun in August
Cool Eats, Drinks & Special Activities in Midtown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce refreshing and fun special activities happening in August at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market. P
roudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. As a highlight, a crowd-favorite activity is an entertaining cooking demonstration on the first Saturday of each month presented by a talented Midtown chef and sponsored by University of the Pacific, Sacramento Campus.
The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley.*
Along with plenty of beautiful trees and shady spots, Midtown Farmers Market guests can enjoy the following in August:
* Every Saturday - refreshing summertime drinks such as lemonade, juices and more plus Conscious Creations is offering yummy gelato pops in fun flavors like Mango Chili Lime, Lavender Lemonade and Matcha Green Tea Sesame Crunch;
* August 5 at 11 a.m. - a talented chef from Federalist will provide a hands-on chef demo;
* August 12 - 2nd Saturdays Artwalk activities with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods;
* August 19 - "Know Your Grow" hands-on educational experiences for kids;
* August 26 - Live music at the market
"August is an absolutely wonderful time to visit the year-round Midtown Farmers Market to sample and savor the bounty of the summer season," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "With an always unique and upbeat Midtown vibe and nearly 100 vendors offering delicious local edibles, we love feeding curiosity about where our food comes from and exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another."
Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The family-friendly Market is highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.
Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly (with an on-site bike valet) and parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com
*The Market time moves to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in winter months and fluctuates in size on a seasonal basis.
