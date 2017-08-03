Rocklin Event Center to Host Parolees and Probationers Event

SCOE's Placer County Re-entry Program (PREP) Center Hosts Graduation August 9

Rocklin, CA - The transition from prison life to life beyond prison is a challenging one for men and women on parole or probation. Many parolees struggle to find success. However, more than 50 members of the 2017 graduating class of the Placer County Re-entry Program (PREP) Center are being honored for successfully meeting enormous personal challenges. They are completing core components of an innovative transition program for probationers and parolees who are making successful transitions back into their communities. In addition to honoring the graduates, the PREP Center will recognize many Placer County agencies that are part of this pioneering program.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE), the Placer County Probation Department, the Placer County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. This innovative program serves county probationers, those released and participating in electronic monitoring, and state parolees.

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: Rocklin Event Center, 2650 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677

The PREP Center started serving clients in May 2015. It provides life skills, academic, employment readiness and treatment-related programs designed to address the causes of offending behavior. Clients have access to GED and tutoring programs, employment preparation, vocational training, drug and alcohol programming, parenting and anger-management classes. The services are offered in the Placer County Jails, and at the Yolo County Probation Department in Roseville, the Welcome Center, Gathering Inn and the PREP center in Auburn, located next to the Parole office. All services are provided to the client on-site, at no cost to the client.

Some program highlights include:

* Serving 200 clients at seven locations throughout the Placer County.

* The Placer School for Adults provides daily GED instruction.

* Placer Health and Human Services provides and weekly drug and alcohol screening.

* Grant with Golden Sierra Job Training Agency has helped place 20 clients into full-time employment.

Partner providers offer services such as GED Preparation, domestic violence intervention and substance abuse classes. Additionally, partners assist clients in determining benefits eligibility, child support, HIV/STD testing, veteran's outreach and other public resources. With this graduation, the PREP Center will have graduated nearly 175 clients in the 27 months of operation.