Roseville to Host 700 at USA Swimming Event
California Capital Aquatics to Host Prestigious USA Swimming Event at Roseville Aquatics Complex Aug. 9-12
Roseville, CA - California Capital Aquatics (CCA) has been selected by USA Swimming to host the 2017 Western Zone Age Group Championships. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to partner with CCA to bring an event of this caliber to the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC). This highly competitive four-day event will take place from Aug. 9-12.
CCA Meet Director Alex Ongaco explained that this is the second time CCA will be hosting the Western Zone Age Group Championships. "We first hosted this meet in 2013 and based on the great feedback from that meet, as well as our reputation from other meets we have hosted in the past, we were given the honor to host it this year as well as 2018," commented Ongaco. "This is unique and such a huge honor since the Western Zone typically rotates between different areas every year."
This event is specific to swimmers who are 2017 USA Swimming year-round athletes registered in a Western Zone Local Swimming Committee (LSC) and who are not older than 14 years of age as of Aug. 9, 2017. They also must be designated by their LSC to participate by meeting qualifying time requirements.
More than 700 swimmers are expected to compete and 16 different LSC's will be represented at the Western Zones including Southern California, Colorado, Pacific, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Alaska, Utah and Hawaii.
The youth swimmers, their families and coaches will arrive in Placer Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 8 where they can enjoy a BBQ kick-off dinner and pre-meet social at the RAC. The first races will start at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and continue through Saturday, Aug. 12. A post competition athlete celebration is scheduled for Saturday evening at Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville after Finals and the awards ceremony.
The RAC is located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. in Roseville so be sure to come check out some of the fastest youth swimmers in the west.
