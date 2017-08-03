Roseville Traffic Advisory: Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard

Prepare for Overnight Delays - Seek Alternate Route

Roseville, CA- Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard is currently undergoing a months long widening project in a bid to alleviate traffic and accommodate the influx expected from housing developments currently underway.

Although most work is being handled during business hours, the City of Roseville has issued an advisory this week for overnight work that will create some delays. Alternate routes are advised if possible.

City of Roseville Advisory

Short-term overnight work, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will occur weekdays from Wednesday, August 2 through Monday, August 7. This night work is to accommodate excavation in the dirt area of the median, between Canevari Drive and Calle Las Casas. During this time you may experience noise from trucks backing up. Because there is a confined area between median trees and existing travel lanes, extra room is necessary to protect the trees. This means traffic on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard will be controlled by flaggers, and vehicles may be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time. Traffic volumes are too high to accomplish this work during the day. If possible, consider choosing an alternate route.

