Caligator releases Dragon Fly with New Lineup

Caligator's Most Even and Well Produced Effort to Date.

Rocklin, CA - When Caligator percussionist and Santa Monica native Mark Baker recently set foot into a local watering hole searching for local talent, he couldn't help but take note of a young 20-something effortlessly belting out the vocals of Led Zeppelin's bombastic Immigrant Song, karaoke style. A conversation was struck, numbers were exchanged and long story short, local newcomer Ryan Pingree was soon auditioning for the vocalist slot in local area band Caligator.

Those moments marked the genesis for what would soon become Caligator's latest incarnation as they promptly booked studio time to rehearse and record the band's 6th album, Dragon Fly.

At the helm of Caligator sits veteran guitar ace and Brooklyn, NY native Corky Newman who founded the band some years back and deftly handles all writing, producing and engineering duties for the band. A stickler for perfection, Corky's influences run the gamut from soaring and technical leads to melodic classic rock rhythms.

To round out the lineup, the band called in Rio Vista native turned Rocklin resident Todd Gaudet who previously worked with the band's drummer to solidify the rhythm section on bass.

First Listen >

Man on the Hill - Caligator

Succotash - Caligator

The new lineup would prove to reenergize Newman who quickly churned out new arrangements tailored to each member's strengths. As a result of this newfound enthusiasm, Dragon Fly, written and produced over the span of a couple months is Caligator's most even work and well produced effort to date.

The album is anchored with well crafted songs held down by a rock steady rhythm section, intricate and tasteful guitar work with powerful vocals that are at times reminiscent of AC/DC's Bon Scott, yet with more finesse. Pingree's vocal power and range is a strong addition and good fit for the band's often muscular sound.

Rehearsed and recorded in Rocklin during the summer of 2017, the final touches would be added at Caligator's facility located in Carmichael, just outside Sacramento, CA. Dragon Fly will soon be available online at CD Baby.

Local tour dates in support of the new album will be announced shortly.