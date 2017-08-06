Roseville Flash Crime Report (8.6.17)

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select Roseville police activity for the period covering July 28-August 4, 2017.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, burglary: At 6:50 a.m. July 31, officers responded to an alarm at a dental office in the 9200 block of Sierra College Boulevard, and found that someone had smashed a window and gone in. The office had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken.

Sierra Gardens, burglary: At 1:39 a.m. July 30, officers responded to an alarm at Eich Middle School and confirmed that a burglary had occurred-the suspects broke into a portable classroom and moved some things, but nothing appeared to have been taken. A group of what looked like teenagers scattered and ran away, and officers weren't able to locate them at this time. While they were there, officers contacted an adult male on the school property. He was detained after a brief struggle, and was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and resisting/delaying officers. He wasn't involved in the burglary of the school.

Lead Hill, stolen vehicle recovered: Just before 7 a.m. August 1, officers responded to a report of a man who had been sleeping in a damaged car in a back parking lot off of Automall Drive. The man didn't have a key to the car, and his behavior and explanation for being in the car seemed suspicious. The officer wasn't able to confirm if the car was stolen and didn't have any other reason to arrest the man, so he identified and released him. A few hours later the officer was able to contact the owner of the car, and found out that it had been stolen from Sacramento the previous day and not yet reported to police. Officers re-located the suspect, a 37-year-old Sacramento man, and arrested him on suspicion of vehicle theft and other related charges.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, vehicle theft, "Honda Hunter Special": Overnight July 29/July 30, someone stole a 1994 Honda Accord from the 700 block of Sunrise Avenue. The Rocklin Police Department found the car in their jurisdiction later on the 30th. It was returned to the owner.

Theiles Manor, burglary: Overnight July 31/August 1, someone broke into the office area of Johnson Pool and stole cash and candy.

Cherry Glen, collision: At 7:19 p.m. August 1, officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a decorative roadway monument at the intersection of Vernon Street and Riverside Avenue. The driver was taken to the hospital, and officers are forwarding a report to the District Attorney's Office recommending DUI charges be filed.

Hillcrest, suspicious circumstances: At about 7 a.m. July 31, an officer was looking for suspects in a burglary that had just occurred on Folsom Road (see below) and saw a man in the parking lot of Saugstad Park who was switching out the license plate of his car. The officer noticed the license plates didn't match the type of vehicle, and he stopped the car nearby. The driver suddenly took off and drove toward the patrol vehicle, colliding with it, then continued onto westbound I-80. The suspect led officers on a short pursuit, then exited the freeway at Riverside/Auburn Boulevard. He failed to negotiate the off-ramp and crashed into a wall separating the freeway ramp from Orlando Boulevard. The engine compartment of his vehicle caught on fire, and officers used their fire extinguishers to put the fire out until Roseville Fire arrived on scene. The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital with major but not life-threatening injuries. He was in possession of a loaded handgun with its serial number scratched off. The 44-year-old Roseville resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (ramming the patrol car with his vehicle), evading, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property and other related charges. Officers do not believe he was involved in the burglary on Folsom Road.

Folsom Road, burglary: At 6:45 a.m. July 31, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a salon in the 400 block of Folsom Road. Suspects were seen going into the business through a window. They had fled by the time officers arrived. Officers investigated and the next day arrested a 38-year-old man at his home in Roseville. The investigation is continuing.

Folsom Road, disturbance: At 6:10 p.m. August 1, officers responded to a man holding a hammer and creating a disturbance in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard. As officers were responding, the man ran across the street and into a store, where he ran into a back storage room and climbed on top of a shelf. Officers talked him into dropping the hammer and climbing down, and he was taken into custody without further incident. The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and was taken to jail on a temporary detention until he sobered up.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, assault, DUI: At 12:15 a.m. August 2, officers responded to a large fight that had spilled out of a bar in the 100 block of Pacific Street. One of the reporting parties said a gun was involved, but that turned out to be unfounded. Officers found that an argument had broken out between two groups, and a woman allegedly punched two other women she didn't know. Officers arrested the 21-year-old Sacramento woman on suspicion of battery and being drunk in public. One man got into his car and drove away when officers arrived. Officers stopped him nearby and arrested the 22-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of DUI.

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, brandishing: Just before 7 a.m. August 3, officers responded to the 300 block of Farmington Circle regarding someone brandishing a firearm. A resident reported that a male in a white sedan had yelled and pointed an AR military-style rifle at her. The car continued northbound on Farmington Circle. Officers spotted the suspect car in the area, recovered an air soft rifle and arrested a 15-year-old male on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm.

Stanford, burglary: Overnight July 31-August 1, a resident of the 6100 block of Great Basin Drive accidentally left his garage door open overnight. Someone went in and stole items from the garage and the cars parked inside.

West Roseville

Quail Glen, disturbance: At 10:18 p.m. July 31, officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot in the 8000 block of Painted Desert Drive. Earlier the man had been at a nearby grocery store, reportedly making threats toward himself and others. The man was uncooperative and was detained after a struggle, injuring two officers. The 21-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer and other related charges.

Blue Oaks, racing: At 12:11 a.m. July 29, an officer observed two vehicles racing on Blue Oaks Blvd. between Fiddyment Road and Crocker Ranch Road. The officer stopped both vehicles and cited the drivers, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Roseville, for engaging in a speed contest. Both cars were impounded.

West Park, disturbance: At 1:23 p.m. August 1, officers responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 5000 block of Nantucket Street. A resident had reportedly gotten upset with a construction worker who used his driveway to make a U-turn, pointed a handgun at the worker and threatened his life. Officers arrested the 51-year-old Roseville man without incident on suspicion of assault with a firearm and making criminal threats, and he was booked into the Placer County Jail. No injuries were reported.