Gray Allen Announces Run for PCWA Board

Roseville resident seeking fourth term

(Roseville, CA) - Long-time Roseville resident Gray Allen recently announced that he will seek a fourth term on the board of directors of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA). Allen represents residents in District 1, which includes Roseville from Interstate 80 west to just beyond Blue Oaks, north to Diamond Oaks Road and south to the county line.



Allen was first elected to the board in 2006, and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.



"Representing Roseville residents in my district has been a pleasure and a privilege," Allen said. "PCWA has done an outstanding job of developing an abundant, affordable and reliable supply of high-quality water for the citizens, businesses and farmers in Placer County, while meeting our current and long-term needs for water and hydropower. I look forward to serving Roseville and the agency for another four years."

PCWA provides water to rural and municipal customers throughout the county, including reserve supplies to Roseville.

About Gray Allen: Gray is a long-time public relations consultant who has worked with clients in agriculture, high tech, transportation, banking and building products. Prior to opening Allen Communications in 1989, Gray worked in international public relations at National Semiconductor Corporation in Santa Clara following 10 years as corporate communications manager for California Canners and Growers in San Francisco. Gray lives in Roseville and is the proud father to two grown sons and four grandchildren.

As part of his duties with PCWA, he has served on the boards of the Association of California Water Agencies, Region 3; Mountain Counties Water Resources Association, Northern California Power Agency, Regional Water Authority and Placer LAFCO. Currently, he serves on the board of directors of the Sites Reservoir Project JPA.

Allen has been active in local non-profits, including the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce, Roseville Crime Stoppers and Roseville Police Activities League. He served for five years on the California Highway Patrol Citizens Advisory Board and as Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus at Divine Savior Catholic Church.

The election will take place June 4, 2018.