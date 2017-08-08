6 Recruits Signed for WJU Women's Soccer

Adding to the Young Squad, Returning Coach Constantini has High Goals for the Season Ahead

ROCKLIN, Calif. - The William Jessup women's soccer head coach Rachel Constantini signs six recruits to the 2017 class to join the young squad in the fall.

"This year we are fortunate enough to bring in a combination of both young and experienced talent," said returning coach Constantini in her second season. "The girls joining the squad are exceptionally versatile and will make a positive impact, on and off the field, immediately."

Madison Leonhardt

Castaic, CA | West Ranch High School

The midfield-forward duo in Leonhardt comes from Castaic, Calif. where she played two years of varsity soccer for the Wildcats and also competed for Select Cities Soccer Club. Leonhardt was a part of the 2017 CIF Southern Section Div II playoff run while contributing four goals in her senior season for the blue and gold.

Leonhardt is joining her sister, Megan Leonhardt in Jessup Athletics as she currently competes on the women's cross country team.

With the goal to work for the FBI, Leonhardt will be studying Public Policy at William Jessup while maintaining her competitiveness on the field.

"I chose to come to William Jessup University because I wanted a well-rounded education. I will be able to grow in my faith while earning a higher education," Leonhardt said. "I hope to succeed not only in the classroom but on the field as well and be an involved student within the Jessup community."

Megan Maloney

Walnut Creek, CA | Berean Christian High School

Joining the Warriors for her freshman season, Maloney is an experienced defender having played all four years of high school as well as for the Walnut Creek Soccer Club. The senior captain helped lead the Eagles to a 10-8-2 record making it to NCS Winter Soccer Championships.

Maloney has received DVAL All-League Honorable Mention recognition two times and is looking to continue her career at the collegiate level. She will be studying Kinesiology with aspirations to be a physical therapist.

"I chose to come to William Jessup University, because I fell in love with the school when I stayed there during one of the preview days, and then again when I went on my soccer recruiting trip," Maloney said. "I look forward to getting my degree in Kinesiology, pre-physical therapy and furthering my walk with Christ."

Emma Whigam

Auburn, CA | Placer High School

Whigam, a local native graduated from Placer High School and competed on the field for the Hillmen, as well as played club soccer for 49er United out of Auburn.

Representing the green and yellow, Whigam recorded a career total 91 saves averaging 3.3 saves per game, allowing just 22 goals, while also defending 9 shutouts between the posts. She was also a part of the 2016 PVL Championship team, awarded All-League two seasons, Defensive MVP for a pair seasons and solo recognition as Offensive MVP.

Beyond the field, Whigam will be studying Psychology in hopes to pursue a career in social work or counseling. She is looking forward to continuing her education on a Christian campus and finishing her degree.

Amanda Holtzen

Folsom, CA | American River College

Holtzen is an experienced transfer that will be joining the Warriors this coming season for her third collegiate season on the pitch from American River College. In her freshman season, she led the Beavers with a season-high seven goals and was an instrumental player her following season to help lift ARC over Sierra College (2-0) and the tying goal against Cosumnes River.

Despite her impact on the field, Holten is also dedicated to her studies making the scholar athlete list each semester and completing her sophomore year with a cumulative 4.0 GPA. She will continue her academics studying Kinesiology and Youth ministry with aspirations to continue her education well beyond her two more years at Jessup.

Taylor Greer

Granite Bay, CA | American River College

Greer comes with teammate Holtzen having played her last season at American River College, previously graduating from Granite Bay High School in 2015. While playing for the Beavers, Greer held down the midfield in her two seasons playing 17 total games in her senior campaign, starting in 15 of those contest. Her lone goal of the 2017 fall was a game-winner against Sacramento City for the 2-0 advantage midway through the season.

Majoring in criminal justice, Greer looks forward to continuing her education and pursuing a career in law enforcement. While at Jessup her goal is to accomplish getting her degree, growing as an individual and making new friends.

Maddy Rojas

Brea, CA | Whittier Christian

The southern California native, Rojas is an incoming freshman for the Warriors. She played two years of varsity soccer for the Heralds and was an active player on her local club team, AC Brea. Rojas played a key role on both teams in the center-midfielder position but also was a strong leader as captain her senior season for Whittier and five seasons with the club.

Rojas is excited for the opportunity to further her education while playing collegiate soccer.

"I liked the small Christian community and the opportunity to play soccer while in college," Rojas said. "I would like to accomplish getting a degree with a good GPA while playing soccer and making friends."

She will be studying Kinesiology at William Jessup in the fall with plans to get her masters following her four years and pursue a career as a nutritionist and dietary nurse.

"We look forward to competing against some of the best teams in the nation this year," Constantini concluded. "This gives us an opportunity to continue to build upon our solid foundation. It is an exciting time to be a part of the women's soccer program as we progress as a team, athletically, academically and spiritually."