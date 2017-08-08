KidsFirst Denim and Diamonds Event this October

Event to support Placer County Children and Parents in Need

(AUBURN, CA) - KidsFirst, a Placer County non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and neglect, will host its fifth annual Denim and Diamonds event on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Local celebrity guest, Sheriff Devon Bell, will emcee a sensational fundraising evening complete with an authentic barbeque dinner, refreshing drinks, a spirited silent auction and more.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit KidsFirst programs that support an array of family services including child and family therapy, after-school youth enrichment, tutoring, parenting classes and health insurance enrollment assistance. These no-cost community programs provide lasting networks of wellness and assistance to those most in need in the Placer County community.

Join community members and top business and civic leaders from across the region at the Rocklin Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase until Sept. 21. General admission ticket sales start Sept. 22 and end Oct. 18. Tickets can be purchased at http://DenimandDiamonds17.Eventbrite.com.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Those interested in sponsoring the event and taking advantage of this valuable marketing opportunity are urged to contact Sheri Kwoka at (916) 724-5068 or skwoka@kidsfirstnow.org for information. Benefits are varied and levels range from $250 - $10,000. In addition to monetary sponsorship, raffle and silent auction items are graciously accepted.