Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest at Squaw

Squaw Valley gets funky at yearly fundraising festival supporting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - This summer, the soulful sounds of jazz and funk music and tasty brews return to The Village at Squaw Valley August 12-13 for its 16th Annual Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest.

Presented in partnership with Fifty Fifty Brewing Co., the Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest is a social gathering for all ages to enjoy a weekend of smooth sounds with a beautiful mountain backdrop. Festival goers over the age of 21 are welcome to enjoy craft beers from breweries located in California and beyond. All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, a non-profit dedicated to saving and improving the lives of animals and a long-time partner of The Village at Squaw Valley. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days with a $5 entry donation each day.



"The Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest is what summer is all about in Squaw Valley. We're excited to welcome locals, visitors, friends and families to celebrate the season and enjoy great music and craft brews," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company. "Last year we raised over $13,000 for the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and we're thrilled to be supporting them again this year."



Breweries from across California and the west will be in attendance. Participating breweries include: Presenting sponsor Fifty Brewing Co., 101 North Brewing Co., Alaskan Brewing Co., Ballast Point, Bear Republic Brewing Co., Common Cider, Deschutes Brewery, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Mike Hess Brewing, Pizza Port, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Revision Brewing Co. Tickets for 16 ounce beers will be on sale for $5 each. Additional breweries will be added in the coming weeks.



American funk, afrobeat and jazz influenced group, The Motet, based in Denver, Colorado will headline the festival on Saturday. Orgōne will deliver California Soul to close out the festival on Sunday. Jelly Bread, Gene Evaro Jr., The Sextones, Royal Jelly Live and Funk Trek will add to the soulful and fun weekend.