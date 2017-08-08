Telemarketing Underway for Placer County Sheriff Office's Search and Rescue
Auburn, CA - The Placer County Sheriff Office's Search and Rescue teams have started their annual telemarketing fundraising drive throughout the county.
This year, Search and Rescue is again raising money to purchase mobile communications equipment for the Lake Tahoe area. Search and Rescue volunteers donate thousands of hours each year to locate lost hikers, skiers and anyone else who may need assistance in Placer County's thousands of acres of wilderness.
Telephone solicitors will be calling Placer County residents to ask for donations. Anyone wishing to make a donation will be sent a pre-addressed envelope. Callers will NOT ask for credit card information. Donations should only be sent to the following addresses: P.O. Box 4150, Auburn, CA, 95604 or P.O. Box 1710, Tahoe City, CA 96145.
During past fundraising efforts, another company calling themselves "Search and Rescue Charities" led some donors to believe that they were donating to Placer County. This is not the case and anyone interested in donating to the local search and rescue efforts needs to make sure they are giving to "Placer County Search and Rescue."
For further information, contact Search and Rescue Community Services Officer Katrina Kane at (530) 889-7846.
