Rocklin Enters into Adventure Park Agreement

(This rendering shows a concept version of the structure that could house the food market and other services for Rocklin Adventures at Quarry Park. The city continues to explore concepts and the design is subject to change. - City of Rocklin)

Rocklin, CA, - The City of Rocklin has entered into an agreement with Bonsai Design, LLC to design and construct the adventure elements of the Rocklin Adventures at Quarry Park project.

The agreement is not anticipated to exceed approximately $2.6 million and Bonsai Design expects to complete construction on the adventure elements of the park by February 28, 2018.

The adventure elements of the park include proposed zip lines, a rope course, climbing activities along quarry rock faces, and all other aspects detailed in the agreement, which is available online.

Structures that will house the ticketing office, food offerings, tap house and more originally planned as part of the Rocklin Adventures project will be designed and built under separate agreements to reduce costs.

Rocklin Adventures is intended is to provide family entertainment for local residents and tourists with a mix of adventure elements augmented by quality food service and retail. The project has the potential to be a catalyst for commerce and development in Rocklin's Quarry District, attracting customers to local businesses and generating tax revenues that could be used to sustain vital services and quality of life in the City.

The Rocklin City Council approved an agreement in January that contracted Legacy Family Adventures to design 30 percent of the adventure park, enabling the City to more thoroughly evaluate park elements and to request proposals from design/build contractors. Bonsai Design proposal was chosen and once the park is built, LFA would operate it with a revenue sharing agreement with the City.