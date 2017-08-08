Reasonable Suspicion Drug and Alcohol Testing Webinar
Thursday, August 24, 2017 (10:00 - 11:00 AM)
Granite Bay, CA, - American workers are testing positive for drug use at the highest rate since 2004.
*As recreational marijuana becomes more prevalent (retail sales will likely begin January 1, 2018 in CA), employers should expect more injuries and productivity effects based on the experiences Colorado employers are having. What can concerned employers do to address employees who may be under the influence and risking a safe workplace?
(*Based on the Annual Quest Diagnostics Drug Testing Index)
Sign up for our one-hour webinar where we will:
• Identify examples of signs and symptoms of drug or alcohol use and abuse
• Outline when you can test and when the risks are high
• Describe the steps to take when there is reasonable suspicion warranting a drug or alcohol test
• Discuss testing protocols and procedures
• Address several questionable real-life scenarios
Don't wait until an employee shows up "unfit for duty" to prepare for a drug/alcohol test. Your supervisors and managers need to be prepared to assess the situation and determine the next steps now.
Our presenters will be:
Jeremy Millstone, Esq. Employment attorney at Millstone, Peterson and Watts, LLP.
Jeremy has been practicing employment law for over 20 years. He serves as a litigator and as outside counsel to business owners of all sizes, managers, and human resource professionals in need of day-to-day personnel, risk management, and compliance advice.
Jennifer Lippi, J.D. and Sr. HR Consultant with Silvers HR, LLC.
Jennifer consults with hundreds of employers weaving through the myriad CA regulations and their day-to-day application.
To register, use this link: https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/534352039955292673
Questions? Contact Katrina Murphy at (916) 791-8506 or katrina@silvershr.com
