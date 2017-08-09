Orchard Ranch Elementary in Roseville to Celebrate Grand Opening

Roseville's Newest Elementary School

(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) is proudly unveiling its newest elementary school, Orchard Ranch, at a grand opening ceremony on the first day of school, August 17, 2017 from 8-8:45 am.



Orchard Ranch is the 19th campus in the district and is the fourth campus in the fast growing Westpark neighborhood. The TK-5 elementary school has capacity of 600 students.



The opening day ceremonies will include a commemorative keepsake for students, a red carpet and photo opportunities for students and families, along with other surprise appearances for the students.



"We have more than 470 students registered and the entire staff is hired," said Orchard Ranch Principal Joshua Joseph. "I am especially excited for the opening day ceremonies because it will be the first time addressing and interacting with the entire student body and their families. We have exciting plans for the school year, so the first day of school will be the perfect kick-off."



Opening day ceremonies will focus on creating a time stamp of that day by building student time capsules, presenting each grade by their graduating class and even commemorating future students up to the Class of 2035.



"It's a momentous occasion," said RCSD Superintendent Derk Garcia. "The opening of a new school in our district is representative of the growth and health of our entire region. Families are attracted to Roseville because of our schools. We are all proud to be part of this moment in our district's history."