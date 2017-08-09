Orchard Ranch Elementary in Roseville to Celebrate Grand Opening
Roseville's Newest Elementary School
(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) is proudly unveiling its newest elementary school, Orchard Ranch, at a grand opening ceremony on the first day of school, August 17, 2017 from 8-8:45 am.
Orchard Ranch is the 19th campus in the district and is the fourth campus in the fast growing Westpark neighborhood. The TK-5 elementary school has capacity of 600 students.
The opening day ceremonies will include a commemorative keepsake for students, a red carpet and photo opportunities for students and families, along with other surprise appearances for the students.
"We have more than 470 students registered and the entire staff is hired," said Orchard Ranch Principal Joshua Joseph. "I am especially excited for the opening day ceremonies because it will be the first time addressing and interacting with the entire student body and their families. We have exciting plans for the school year, so the first day of school will be the perfect kick-off."
Opening day ceremonies will focus on creating a time stamp of that day by building student time capsules, presenting each grade by their graduating class and even commemorating future students up to the Class of 2035.
"It's a momentous occasion," said RCSD Superintendent Derk Garcia. "The opening of a new school in our district is representative of the growth and health of our entire region. Families are attracted to Roseville because of our schools. We are all proud to be part of this moment in our district's history."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesOrchard Ranch Elementary in Roseville to Celebrate Grand Opening(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) is proudly unveiling its newest elementary school, Orchard Ranch, at a grand opening ceremony on
Reasonable Suspicion Drug and Alcohol Testing WebinarGranite Bay, CA, - American workers are testing positive for drug use at the highest rate since 2004.
Rocklin Enters into Adventure Park AgreementThe City of Rocklin has entered into an agreement with Bonsai Design, LLC to design and construct the adventure elements of the Rocklin Adventures at Quarry Park project
Telemarketing Underway for Placer County Sheriff Office's Search and RescueAuburn, CA - The Placer County Sheriff Office's Search and Rescue teams have started their annual telemarketing fundraising drive throughout the county
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest at Squaw[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - This summer, the soulful sounds of jazz and funk music and tasty brews return to The Village at Squaw Valley August 12-13 for its 16th Annual Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest.
KidsFirst Denim and Diamonds Event this October(AUBURN, CA) - KidsFirst, a Placer County non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and neglect, will host its fifth annual Denim and Diamonds event
6 Recruits Signed for WJU Women's SoccerROCKLIN, Calif. - The William Jessup women's soccer head coach Rachel Constantini signs six recruits to the 2017 class to join the young squad in the fall
Gray Allen Announces Run for PCWA Board(Roseville, CA) - Long-time Roseville resident Gray Allen recently announced that he will seek a fourth term
Middle Fork Project Hydropower Generation JumpsAUBURN, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors recently received an update on 2017 Middle Fork Project hydropower generation.
Petaluma Music Festival a Day of Music and HijinksPetaluma, CA, - Unlike mega festivals, the Petaluma Music Festival delivers a warm hometown vibe, much like a gathering of a few thousand of your closest friends
Volkswagen Tiguan hindered by size and gas mileageRoseville, CA -The latest version of Volkswagen's compact crossover sport utility vehicle is lighter and has discontinued two its models
Roseville Gas Prices Rise Heading to Final Summer VacationsRoseville, CA, - Rising gas prices in Roseville continue to push travel costs higher heading into final summer road trips.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It