Tales & Ales Brewfest in Sacramento
Fairytale Town Celebrates 58th Birthday
Sacramento, Calif. - Fairytale Town will celebrate their 58th birthday with Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is an all-ages fundraiser featuring beer tastings, food trucks, and live music by AKAlive.
The highlight of the evening will be tastings from 24 craft breweries based in Sacramento and beyond. Guests will be given a Red Solo Cup to use throughout the evening to sample tastes from 2 Towns Ciderhouse; Alaskan Brewing Co.; Auburn Alehouse; Ballast Point Brewing Co.; Deschutes Brewery; Dust Bowl Brewing Co.; Fort Rock Brewing Co.; Fountainhead Brewing Co.; Hemly Cider; Heretic Brewing Co.; Hoppy Brewing Co.; Lagunitas Brewing Co.; New Helvetia Brewing Co.; Oak Park Brewing Co.; Porchlight Brewing Co.; Pyramid Brewing Co.; Sactown Union Brewery; Six Rivers Brewery; Small Town Brewery; Strad Meadery; Sudwerk Brewery; Tilt Brewing Co.; Two Rivers Cider Co.; and Wildcide Hard Cider.
AKA live will perform a high-energy set of cover songs throughout the evening. Four food trucks -- Bella Familia Wood Fired Pizza, Chando's Tacos, Slightly Skewed, and Squeeze Inn -- will be onsite with food and beverages available for sale. There will also be a raffle running throughout the evening, including a Disneyland vacation package.
"Tales & Ales is a unique all-ages fundraiser celebrating not only our 58th birthday but Sacramento's active craft brewing scene as well," said Kathy Fleming, executive director of Fairytale Town. "Plus, it's a great opportunity for all of our adult fans to visit Fairytale Town. We often hear from guests who have fond memories of visiting Fairytale Town as children and want to visit again but are unable to do so without children."
Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12. Fairytale Town members receive $5 off per adult ticket on advance tickets, and member children are free. Day-of tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12. Children 1 and under are free. Tickets are available at fairytaletown.org or (916) 808-7462.
Located in William Land Park in Sacramento, Calif., Fairytale Town opened to the public on August 29, 1959, when it was dedicated as a gift to the children of the Central Valley by the City of Sacramento, the Junior League of Sacramento and other community and business leaders. Fairytale Town remains the only literacy-based park that serves children in this region.
Proceeds from Tales & Ales will support Fairytale Town's programs and park improvements. For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesHangtown Music Festival in Placerville Tickets & LineupPlacerville, CA, - The 7th Annual Hangtown Music Festival running October 26-29, 2017 will feature three nights of host band Railroad Earth and bring together new friends and old friends
Gold Rush Days Returning to Old SacramentoOLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend
Fishing Gear Swap Meet in AuburnAuburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club is inviting anyone interested in fishing rods, reels, tackle, and other fishing related gear to attend
Tales & Ales Brewfest in SacramentoSacramento, Calif. - Fairytale Town will celebrate their 58th birthday with Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m
Orchard Ranch Elementary in Roseville to Celebrate Grand Opening(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) is proudly unveiling its newest elementary school, Orchard Ranch, at a grand opening ceremony on
Reasonable Suspicion Drug and Alcohol Testing WebinarGranite Bay, CA, - American workers are testing positive for drug use at the highest rate since 2004.
Rocklin Enters into Adventure Park AgreementThe City of Rocklin has entered into an agreement with Bonsai Design, LLC to design and construct the adventure elements of the Rocklin Adventures at Quarry Park project
Telemarketing Underway for Placer County Sheriff Office's Search and RescueAuburn, CA - The Placer County Sheriff Office's Search and Rescue teams have started their annual telemarketing fundraising drive throughout the county
Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest at Squaw[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - This summer, the soulful sounds of jazz and funk music and tasty brews return to The Village at Squaw Valley August 12-13 for its 16th Annual Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest.
KidsFirst Denim and Diamonds Event this October(AUBURN, CA) - KidsFirst, a Placer County non-profit organization dedicated to ending child abuse and neglect, will host its fifth annual Denim and Diamonds event
6 Recruits Signed for WJU Women's SoccerROCKLIN, Calif. - The William Jessup women's soccer head coach Rachel Constantini signs six recruits to the 2017 class to join the young squad in the fall
Gray Allen Announces Run for PCWA Board(Roseville, CA) - Long-time Roseville resident Gray Allen recently announced that he will seek a fourth term
NEWS: In Case You Missed It