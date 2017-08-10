Tales & Ales Brewfest in Sacramento

Fairytale Town Celebrates 58th Birthday

Sacramento, Calif. - Fairytale Town will celebrate their 58th birthday with Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is an all-ages fundraiser featuring beer tastings, food trucks, and live music by AKAlive.



The highlight of the evening will be tastings from 24 craft breweries based in Sacramento and beyond. Guests will be given a Red Solo Cup to use throughout the evening to sample tastes from 2 Towns Ciderhouse; Alaskan Brewing Co.; Auburn Alehouse; Ballast Point Brewing Co.; Deschutes Brewery; Dust Bowl Brewing Co.; Fort Rock Brewing Co.; Fountainhead Brewing Co.; Hemly Cider; Heretic Brewing Co.; Hoppy Brewing Co.; Lagunitas Brewing Co.; New Helvetia Brewing Co.; Oak Park Brewing Co.; Porchlight Brewing Co.; Pyramid Brewing Co.; Sactown Union Brewery; Six Rivers Brewery; Small Town Brewery; Strad Meadery; Sudwerk Brewery; Tilt Brewing Co.; Two Rivers Cider Co.; and Wildcide Hard Cider.



AKA live will perform a high-energy set of cover songs throughout the evening. Four food trucks -- Bella Familia Wood Fired Pizza, Chando's Tacos, Slightly Skewed, and Squeeze Inn -- will be onsite with food and beverages available for sale. There will also be a raffle running throughout the evening, including a Disneyland vacation package.



"Tales & Ales is a unique all-ages fundraiser celebrating not only our 58th birthday but Sacramento's active craft brewing scene as well," said Kathy Fleming, executive director of Fairytale Town. "Plus, it's a great opportunity for all of our adult fans to visit Fairytale Town. We often hear from guests who have fond memories of visiting Fairytale Town as children and want to visit again but are unable to do so without children."



Advance tickets are $30 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12. Fairytale Town members receive $5 off per adult ticket on advance tickets, and member children are free. Day-of tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12. Children 1 and under are free. Tickets are available at fairytaletown.org or (916) 808-7462.



Located in William Land Park in Sacramento, Calif., Fairytale Town opened to the public on August 29, 1959, when it was dedicated as a gift to the children of the Central Valley by the City of Sacramento, the Junior League of Sacramento and other community and business leaders. Fairytale Town remains the only literacy-based park that serves children in this region.



Proceeds from Tales & Ales will support Fairytale Town's programs and park improvements. For more information, visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.