Fishing Gear Swap Meet in Auburn
Auburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club is inviting anyone interested in fishing rods, reels, tackle, and other fishing related gear to attend their Annual Table Top Swap Meet on August 18th, 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the cool air conditioned Auburn Elks Lodge, 195 Pine St., Auburn, 95603.
The swap meet is a fund raising event that will be open to the general public to buy, sell, or trade extra and used fishing tackle and is free to attend. Non-club members are welcome to sell any fishing related gear that will fit onto the top of a standard eight-foot table for $25 per display table and may share it with a buddy. Sellers keep all proceeds from their transactions. No transactions will not be allowed in the Auburn Elks parking lot due to liability issues.
Swap meet attendees are welcome to enjoy the large $13 buffet breakfast and share free coffee and conversation with Rooster Tails Fishing Club members.
For swap meet information log onto the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org or to reserve a display table email to info@roostertailsfishingclub.org.
Rooster Tails Fishing Club
The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.
