Gold Rush Days Returning to Old Sacramento

Annual Heritage Event Turns Back Time to the 1850s

OLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend - Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017. Sacramento's unique, diverse and fascinating Gold Rush history takes center stage during this annual heritage event that begins with an Education Day on Friday (primarily for school groups) then kicks into high gear for the general public with a wide variety of fun and entertaining activities that take place throughout the historic district to help visitors experience what life was like during this important time in the city's past. Plus, new this year - and coinciding with Gold Rush Days - Old Sacramento M7 Con (formerly known as the Western Film Festival) will be happening simultaneously at various venues throughout the district to the delight of film buffs and history enthusiasts alike.

Gold Rush Days is a signature event for the historic district showcased by interesting, lively and wildly entertaining activities for Old Sacramento guests to experience and enjoy. While some special activities and offerings are ticketed (prices vary), an impressive line-up of free, live entertainment will be available on the streets and various stages throughout Old Sacramento.

Daily Activities

- The ever-popular, hands-on and interpretive Tent City depicts daily life during the Gold Rush;

- Live music, magic, dancing and children's shows are offered at various venues throughout the historic district including the (air-conditioned) Eagle Theater;

- Attention-grabbing historic cannon firings are always sure to capture attention;

- Hands-on children's activities such as gold panning, storytelling and games;

- Exciting street theater and entertaining mining camp theatrics;

- Champion "Jeremiah the Juggler" and many more street singers, roving musicians and medicine show swindlers;

- Engaging melodramas performed by talented re-enactors in period apparel - examples include one focused on a riveting Ladies Duel, another that spotlights a scandalous old-time Murder Trial, the arrival of Mail Order - Brides and one that features the visually spectacular Gold Rush Fire Brigade, just to name a few;

- Horse-drawn carriages and wagon rides plus an expanded schedule of excursion train rides, underground tours and new Gold Fever! tours (all ticketed activities);

- Tasty treats and beverages are available for purchase in the dozens of local eateries and bars along with homemade sarsaparilla, draft ale, local wines, and more available throughout Old Sacramento;

- Stroll down to Pioneer Park to enjoy the splash, crash and laughs created at a dunk tank set up for the festival.

In addition to the ever-popular daily activities, special activities and evening events are offered as part of Gold Rush Days (and Nights!), including a Friday night Gold Rush Beer Crawl, a Saturday Street Party & Country Dance - with headliner and national recording artist and country music sensation Buck Ford - and two free outdoor movie showings on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Admission to Gold Rush Days 2017 is free and official event hours are as follows: Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Education Day for school groups); Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the official daytime event hours, times vary for the evening activities, some of which are ticketed and sell out quickly.

For a complete listing of activities or more information about the 2017 Gold Rush Days (& Nights!), please visit www.oldsacramento.com.