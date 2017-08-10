Hangtown Music Festival in Placerville Tickets & Lineup

7th Annual Hangtown Music Festival

Placerville, CA, - The 7th Annual Hangtown Music Festival running October 26-29, 2017 will feature three nights of host band Railroad Earth and bring together new friends and old friends to picturesque Placerville, CA in the Sierra foothills of Northern California.

The four day gathering will present a wide variety of musical experiences and artist collaborations. There will be late night shows, costume themes and contests, parades, food, wine, yoga, an arts and craft faire, and a welcoming family atmosphere that includes a Kidzone with activities such as pumpkin carving, mask-making, dance parties and much more.

The full lineup includes three nights of Railroad Earth, Greensky Bluegrass for two sets, Dark Star Orchestra for two sets, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Leftover Salmon, Turkuaz, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Todd Snider, Fruition, The Dustbowl Revival, MarchFourth, Joe Craven & The Sometimers, Shook Twins, Monophonics, Polyrhythmics, The Contribution, Scott Pemberton Band, Afrolicious, Achilles Wheel, Brothers Gow, Moondog Matinee, Mojo Green, City of Trees Brass Band, Ideateam, Ancestree, Low Flying Birds, The Connor Party, and Master Of Ceremonies Joe Craven.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

4-Day Passes are available at the advance price of $195.50 now through September 11th. Additional ticket options, including 3-Day Adult Passes, Teen Passes, Kid Passes and SuperNaturALL VIP packages available.

For all details on multi-day passes, late night shows, camping, parking, and SupernaturALL VIP passes and general information visit http://hangtownfestival.com