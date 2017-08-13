YES featuring ARW Tour heads to Northern California

YES featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman on tour

Stockton, CA- Few bands have played such a integral role in the world of progressive rock music as YES. Approaching 50 years in the music business, recently inducted rock n' roll hall of famers YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman will kick off their 2017 Tour with two scheduled Northern California appearances in Stockton and Saratoga.

The current lineup and setlist should appeal to all generations of YES fans. From their progressive rock masterpieces of the early 70's including the intricate Fragile Album to their biggest selling 80's hit album 90125 and beyond, an evening of great talent and musical entertainment awaits. Joining YES featuring ARW on tour will be a couple veteran musicians, master bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino. The trio is currently recording new material for an upcoming album slated for release in early 2018.

Music Press Sounds Off

"Every song sounds like a celebration. Every song is uplifting." - Classic Rock Magazine



"There were multiple 'pinch me' moments throughout the show." - Daily Express



"Yes, these guys still have it: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman faithfully delivered the spirit and the essence of the music of the band from which they derived... and they did so in grand style." - Creative Loafing Tampa Bay



"Truly was a momentous concert. Great song selection, tight performances from everyone, and a little fun at the end... if they're coming to a town near you, don't miss it." - Progarchy

Tour Dates - YES featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman

Aug. 26 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theater

Aug. 28 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

Aug. 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Smith Center

Sep. 02 - Layton, UT - The Kenley Amphitheater

Sep. 03 - Littleton, CO - Hudson Gardens

Sep. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center

Sep. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Sep. 09 - Hammond, IN - Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

Sep. 12 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

Sep. 13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Sep. 15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater at East End

Sep. 16 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sep. 18 - Quebec City, QC - Grand Theatre du Quebec City

Sep. 19 - Montreal, QC - St. Denis Theatre

Sep. 23 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sep. 24 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center

Sep. 27 - Newark, NJ - NJ PAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)

Sep. 29 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

Sep. 30 - Trenton, NJ - Patriots Theater at the War Memorial

Oct. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

Oct. 04 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 07 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Casino

Oct. 08 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

Oct. 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

For tickets at more info visit http://www.yesfeaturingarw.com/