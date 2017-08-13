YES featuring ARW Tour heads to Northern California
Stockton, CA- Few bands have played such a integral role in the world of progressive rock music as YES. Approaching 50 years in the music business, recently inducted rock n' roll hall of famers YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman will kick off their 2017 Tour with two scheduled Northern California appearances in Stockton and Saratoga.
The current lineup and setlist should appeal to all generations of YES fans. From their progressive rock masterpieces of the early 70's including the intricate Fragile Album to their biggest selling 80's hit album 90125 and beyond, an evening of great talent and musical entertainment awaits. Joining YES featuring ARW on tour will be a couple veteran musicians, master bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino. The trio is currently recording new material for an upcoming album slated for release in early 2018.
"Every song sounds like a celebration. Every song is uplifting." - Classic Rock Magazine
"There were multiple 'pinch me' moments throughout the show." - Daily Express
"Yes, these guys still have it: Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman faithfully delivered the spirit and the essence of the music of the band from which they derived... and they did so in grand style." - Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
"Truly was a momentous concert. Great song selection, tight performances from everyone, and a little fun at the end... if they're coming to a town near you, don't miss it." - Progarchy
Tour Dates - YES featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman
Aug. 26 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theater
Aug. 28 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
Aug. 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Smith Center
Sep. 02 - Layton, UT - The Kenley Amphitheater
Sep. 03 - Littleton, CO - Hudson Gardens
Sep. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center
Sep. 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Sep. 09 - Hammond, IN - Venue at the Horseshoe Casino
Sep. 12 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
Sep. 13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Sep. 15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater at East End
Sep. 16 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sep. 18 - Quebec City, QC - Grand Theatre du Quebec City
Sep. 19 - Montreal, QC - St. Denis Theatre
Sep. 23 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sep. 24 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center
Sep. 27 - Newark, NJ - NJ PAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)
Sep. 29 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
Sep. 30 - Trenton, NJ - Patriots Theater at the War Memorial
Oct. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center
Oct. 04 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater
Oct. 07 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Casino
Oct. 08 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
Oct. 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
For tickets at more info visit http://www.yesfeaturingarw.com/
