The Great Banquet in Roseville October 7th
Free Event at Bayside Church for People With Disabilities
ROSEVILLE, Calif., - Joni and Friends Sacramento will hold its fourth bi-annual event titled "The Great Banquet" at Bayside Church in Roseville on October 7, 2017. The free event will provide a very special evening for people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers for them to connect with each other and experience the great resources available to them.
For many, getting connected and finding support can be a challenge. The evening will feature a delicious dinner, fun activities for children (crafts, games, face painting), live entertainment, inspiring speakers as well as resource tables. Hundreds of volunteers are helping to make this night happen, including trained "one-on-one buddies" for children and adults with special needs, so they can fully participate in the activities.
"The Great Banquet" Event Seeks to Honor, Encourage and Inspire People with Disabilities
Emily Colson will provide the keynote address. Emily is a prolific speaker, and author of the award-winning book, Dancing with Max. Emily speaks in churches and organizations nationwide, and has appeared on numerous media outlets including Focus on the Family, the Huckabee Show, and Hallmark's Home & Family. In her book Dancing with Max Emily and her father, Chuck Colson, shared the struggle and beauty of life with Max, Emily's 23-year-old son with autism. Emily has inspired many to persevere through their own challenges and see the gifts. She has been a single mother for most of Max's 23 years, with hard fought lessons in faith, life, love and a whole lot of laughter. Emily and Max live on the coast of New England where they can often be found dancing.
"This will be an incredible event for all people regardless of their age or disability," said Dan Adragna, founder of Joni and Friends Sacramento and event organizer. "Our purpose for this evening is to honor, encourage, and inspire people in our community who are, in some way, affected by special needs and disabilities. We want them to know they are not alone and are a valued and important part of our community."
The Sacramento office of Joni and Friends - a non-profit, faith-based disability organization - was opened in 2011. It provides many programs such as Marriage Getaway, Wheels for the World, Family Retreats, Special Delivery, and Church Relations. For more information, please visit www.joniandfriends.org.
The Great Banquet will be held at Bayside Church at 8191 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville, Calif. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00. Guests must register for this free event at https://thegreatbanquet2017.eventbrite.com. Inquiries can be sent by email to jafsacramento@gmail.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesMono County Events for Scenic Adventure SeekersMONO COUNTY, Calif. - After record-setting snowfall that refilled lakes and rivers, leaving glistening snow on high peaks and meadows below
Lowest Reported Gas Prices in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville and Rocklin are holding relatively steady as residents shift from summer vacations back to school and work
WJU Volleyball signs Isabella MauricioROCKLIN, Calif. - The women's volleyball head coach, Shasta Millhollin announced the signing of Isabella Mauricio from Foster City, Calif. to the 2017-18 roster.
Foam Fest Craft Beer and Live Music Festival[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Achieve Tahoe (formerly Disabled Sports USA Far West) will host its 28th annual "Foam Fest" fundraising event
The Great Banquet in Roseville October 7thROSEVILLE, Calif., - Joni and Friends Sacramento will hold its fourth bi-annual event titled "The Great Banquet" at Bayside Church in Roseville on October 7, 2017
2017 Nissan Pathfinder adds more performanceRoseville, CA, - In recent years, the folks at Nissan gradually transformed the Pathfinder in the hopes of gaining admirers, thanks to some smart changes
Encephalitis in Placer County Mosquitoes DetectedROSEVILLE, Calif., - The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District reported today that a mosquito sample has tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis virus (SLEV)
YES featuring ARW Tour heads to Northern CaliforniaApproaching 50 years in the music business, recently inducted rock n' roll hall of famers YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman will kick off their 2017 Tour
Hangtown Music Festival in Placerville Tickets & LineupPlacerville, CA, - The 7th Annual Hangtown Music Festival running October 26-29, 2017 will feature three nights of host band Railroad Earth and bring together new friends and old friends
Gold Rush Days Returning to Old SacramentoOLD SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend
Fishing Gear Swap Meet in AuburnAuburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club is inviting anyone interested in fishing rods, reels, tackle, and other fishing related gear to attend
Tales & Ales Brewfest in SacramentoSacramento, Calif. - Fairytale Town will celebrate their 58th birthday with Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m
NEWS: In Case You Missed It