The Great Banquet in Roseville October 7th

Free Event at Bayside Church for People With Disabilities

ROSEVILLE, Calif., - Joni and Friends Sacramento will hold its fourth bi-annual event titled "The Great Banquet" at Bayside Church in Roseville on October 7, 2017. The free event will provide a very special evening for people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers for them to connect with each other and experience the great resources available to them.

For many, getting connected and finding support can be a challenge. The evening will feature a delicious dinner, fun activities for children (crafts, games, face painting), live entertainment, inspiring speakers as well as resource tables. Hundreds of volunteers are helping to make this night happen, including trained "one-on-one buddies" for children and adults with special needs, so they can fully participate in the activities.

"The Great Banquet" Event Seeks to Honor, Encourage and Inspire People with Disabilities

Emily Colson will provide the keynote address. Emily is a prolific speaker, and author of the award-winning book, Dancing with Max. Emily speaks in churches and organizations nationwide, and has appeared on numerous media outlets including Focus on the Family, the Huckabee Show, and Hallmark's Home & Family. In her book Dancing with Max Emily and her father, Chuck Colson, shared the struggle and beauty of life with Max, Emily's 23-year-old son with autism. Emily has inspired many to persevere through their own challenges and see the gifts. She has been a single mother for most of Max's 23 years, with hard fought lessons in faith, life, love and a whole lot of laughter. Emily and Max live on the coast of New England where they can often be found dancing.

"This will be an incredible event for all people regardless of their age or disability," said Dan Adragna, founder of Joni and Friends Sacramento and event organizer. "Our purpose for this evening is to honor, encourage, and inspire people in our community who are, in some way, affected by special needs and disabilities. We want them to know they are not alone and are a valued and important part of our community."

The Sacramento office of Joni and Friends - a non-profit, faith-based disability organization - was opened in 2011. It provides many programs such as Marriage Getaway, Wheels for the World, Family Retreats, Special Delivery, and Church Relations. For more information, please visit www.joniandfriends.org.

The Great Banquet will be held at Bayside Church at 8191 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville, Calif. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00. Guests must register for this free event at https://thegreatbanquet2017.eventbrite.com. Inquiries can be sent by email to jafsacramento@gmail.com.

