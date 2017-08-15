Foam Fest Craft Beer and Live Music Festival
Supporting Adaptive Sports Programs for People with Disabilities
[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Achieve Tahoe (formerly Disabled Sports USA Far West) will host its 28th annual "Foam Fest" fundraising event Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the KT Sundeck at Squaw Valley. One of the most highly anticipated annual festivals in the Truckee and Lake Tahoe area, Foam Fest brings people together for a great afternoon of beer tasting and world-class live music, this year featuring the internationally celebrated band, Ozomatli. Proceeds from the event support Achieve Tahoe's year-long one-to-one adaptive sports program serving individuals with disabilities (physical, sensory, intellectual) of all ages. The nonprofit also has the honor of serving disabled veterans.
Since its inception in 1995, innovation and creativity have defined the event's headlining band, Ozomatli. Hailing from Los Angeles, the group found a way to represent the city's eclectic culture through music that appeals to the local community and the world beyond. Ozomatli's success is exemplified in an impressive variety of genres, from classic to modern Latino, urban, hip-hop and other world styles. The "Dioses del Baile," or "Gods of Dance," have created one of the most exciting, captivating and flat-out fun live shows touring today. They continue to harness their musical instincts by conceiving new concepts and forging new sounds that keep fans on their toes and the world dancing.
Foam Fest showcases a variety of regional breweries serving samples of their craft beers, and includes raffle prizes with items including a California Gold Pass, offering unlimited skiing or snowboarding during the 2017-18 winter season at all ski resorts in California. Foam Fest tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door for unlimited beer tasting and live music. Non-samplers: $20 donation for the concert. Kids under 12 are free.
"We are very excited to be celebrating our 50th year anniversary with the community," said Haakon Lang-Ree, Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe. "Foam Fest generates a significant part of our annual budget and helps us provide high-quality inclusive sports programs that build health, confidence and independence for our very deserving participants."
The craft brewers featured (so far) include: ABK (Akienbrauerei Kaufbeuren), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, Berryessa Brewing Company, Black Diamond Brewing Co., Boochcraft, FiftyFifty Brewing Co., Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Heretic Brewing Co., Knee Deep Brewing Company, Kona Brewing Company (craft brew alliance), Lagunitas Brewing Co., Lost Coast Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., St. Killian Importing (Crabbies, Kronenbourg), Sudwerk Brewing Co., Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. and Wildcide Hard Cider, with many more to come as the event day approaches.
Tickets and information, visit www.AchieveTahoe.org
