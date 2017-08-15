WJU Volleyball signs Isabella Mauricio

ROCKLIN, Calif. - The women's volleyball head coach, Shasta Millhollin announced the signing of Isabella Mauricio from Foster City, Calif. to the 2017-18 roster.

"We are very excited to welcome Bella to our squad," head coach Millhollin said. "Bella is a very steady and consistent outside hitter with the ability to play all 6 rotations. She is incredibly strong and sees the court well. In addition to her athletic talent, Bella brings a lot of experience and leadership to our team.

Mauricio joins the Warriors in her junior season transferring from Foothill College where she played two years for the Owls as an outside hitter in the fall and beach volleyball in the spring.

At Foothill College she was named Coast Conference All-Team for indoor her sophomore season and was awarded scholar-athlete recognition both for the indoor and outdoor season.

Before pursuing collegiate athletics, Mauricio graduated from San Mateo High School where she played all four years at the varsity level and was named 1st Team All-League her junior and senior year.

A well-rounded student-athlete, Mauricio looks forward to the academic opportunities at Jessup as she will be studying Psychology with goals to get her masters in Psychology in the future.