Mono County Events for Scenic Adventure Seekers

MONO COUNTY, Calif. - After record-setting snowfall that refilled lakes and rivers, leaving glistening snow on high peaks and meadows below, Mono County has a wide range of events this summer and fall offering all sorts of excuses to come up and enjoy the natural beauty.

From family events to athletic challenges, music and art weekends Mono County has a full calendar of fun for any taste.

Athletic Events

The Graniteman Challenge, sponsored by the High Sierra Triathlon Club, is a unique three-day combination of the Granite to Granite Swim, a 2.4-mile swim in June Lake on Sept. 8, the Mammoth Gran Fondo, a 102-mile bike ride, Sept. 9, and the Tioga Pass Run, a 12.4-mile run up Tioga Pass on Sunday, Sept. 10. While any athlete can compete in any one of the above races, only a select few take on the Graniteman Challenge, garnering the title of Graniteman or Granitewoman. Go to highsierratri.org to learn about these events.

Bodie Ghost Town

Bodie Ghost Town is truly one of the wonders of the West, and Bodie Bowl offers a truly one-of-a-kind mountain bike race through the West's largest intact ghost town on Aug. 20. Go to www.bodiebowl.com to learn more.

June Lake Jam Fest

For the more musically motivated, June Lake Jam Fest on Sept. 9 and 10 features The Moves Collective, Grampas Grass, Shaky Feelin', Mojo Green, Strawberry Moon, Achilles Wheel, GrooveSession, Moonalice, Cubensis, Melvin Seals and JGB. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Kite Festival

On Sept. 23 the Northern Mono Chamber hosts the Eastern Sierra Kite Festival for flyers of all ages at the Antelope Valley Fire Station, featuring the Berkeley Kite Wranglers, kite demos, contests, food and more.

Eastern Sierra ATV & UTV Jamboree

Four fun-filled days of off-road adventures come Sept. 26-30 at the Eastern Sierra ATV & UTV Jamboree in Coleville and Walker. Full details can be found at http://easternsierrajamboree.com.

About Mono County

Located approximately 315 miles north of Los Angeles, and 280 miles east of San Francisco, Mono County accesses the east entrance to Yosemite National Park and beckons visitors in all seasons. The Eastern Sierra's vast playground is an easily reached destination whether arriving by car on the all-weather US Highway 395, or taking advantage of convenient direct flights to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) on Alaska from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). US Highway 395, which traverses Mono County from north to south, is a State-Designated Scenic Byway offering motorists tremendous vistas right from the steering wheel and countless side-roads, hiking trails, lakes, and roadside villages to explore.

For more information or to request guides, visit http://MonoCounty.org or call 800-845-7922.