Podcasts for Fundraising Professionals and Donors

Target audience: Fundraising Pros and the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities community

Everyone needs a familiar place to hang out and "talk shop."

With that goal in mind, Eric Hogue and David Pineschi of William Jessup University are regularly producing light-hearted podcasts each month. The target audience is fundraising professionals and the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities community.

Since the pair has been fundraising for quite a while, both Hogue and Pineschi qualify as experts in their field.

Hogue is a longtime Sacramento area talk show host and radio commentator who came to William Jessup in 2011 as the Chief Development Officer. He is a frequent speaker for Northern California commercial events, ministries and charitable organizations. He ran for State Assembly in 2007.

Pineschi has served as William Jessup's Director of Donor Development since 2014. He has been working in the Christian Higher education industry for the past 10 years. Pineschi attended Hope International University where he obtained an MBA in Nonprofit Management.

Hogue and Pineschi are typically producing five podcasts (12-15 minutes in length) a month, adding one each week.

The podcasts are intended to encourage, uplift, teach and relieve pressure and stressors. It's a place to hear some "inside baseball advice" and encouragement, as well as some laughter, insights and easy instructions.

"David and I want to share some of our successes and failures in a light-hearted podcast format," Hogue said. "We also want to leave a podcast trail for future hires in the William Jessup Development Department - easy onboarding sessions."

The podcasts are also intended for donors.

"We believe donors will care; it proves our intentional mission and fundraising ministry as biblical stewardship," Hogue said. "Donors will also learn how hard we work to be relational and not transactional."



