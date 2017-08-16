Warriors Set to Start 2017 Volleyball Campaign
WJU hosting Warrior Invitational
ROCKLIN, Calif. - The William Jessup women's volleyball team will start the season this week hosting the Warrior Invitational, welcoming seven teams to compete in the three days of competition.
The Warriors returned back to Warrior Arena hosting a record-breaking 139 kids at the Nike Volleyball ID Camp where players and coaches put on an amazing experience.
"We are blessed to have grown our Nike camp into one of the largest Nike Volleyball camps in the country. Our players and coaches did an exceptional job leading campers through drills and competitions," Millhollin reflected. "The opportunity for us to serve the community through camps like this is amazing, and will be a highlight of our season!"
Since then the Warriors have been working hard putting the time in on the court to be ready for the kickoff tournament.
"We are very excited about the 2017 season," returning head coach in her third season, Shasta Millhollin said. "Our team set some very specific fitness goals for this summer, and we are proud to announce that we got into the gym 8/1 and shattered those goals. As coaches, we could not be happier to see their hard work pay off!"
With one of the youngest recruiting classes in Jessup history coming in last season, Millhollin will return those impact players as well as welcome newcomers with tremendous experience.
"This season is unique because we now have more returners than newcomers, and we only have one freshman," Millhollin said. "Our players know exactly what to expect from us as coaches, and they know how tough the GSAC is."
Millhollin is looking forward to running a more high-level offense this season and leading that force is a pack of returners in senior middle Kassidy Heuvelhorst, junior opposite Makenzie Reeder-Esparza, sophomore outside hitter Taylor Jacky, sophomore setter Jessica Williams, and sophomore libero Kacey Berger just to name a few.
Looking to make an impact their first seasons in blue and red is a number of incoming juniors and a freshman: junior outside hitter Bella Mauricio, junior outside and middle blocker Dani Schoen, junior opposite and middle blocker Sydney Molander, and freshman setter and defensive specialist Cassidy Maw.
"All of these ladies are very talented and hard working athletes," Millhollin said of recruits. "Bella and Dani add a lot of experience and depth to the team as well as a lot of strength and firepower offensively. Cassidy strives to compete every second she is in the gym which brings the level of the whole team up a notch. And, we believe that Sydney is one of the best junior college blockers that we have seen in a long time. Overall, we are in a very good place heading into the season."
The Warriors' preseason will take them 13 matches deep before heading into conference play where they will head to Menlo College on September 9th, with the last conference match taking place November 4th at Master's University. Something new for the conference is a Volleyball Championship that will be played Nov. 9-11 in Santa Clarita where six teams will advance to a single elimination postseason tournament with the top two teams having a bye.
"Our team is most excited about the addition of the GSAC conference tournament in November. One of our top goals is to make that tournament and win it," concluded Millhollin. "We know we have our work cut out for us, but we have the tools to accomplish anything!"
