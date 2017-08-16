Classic Car Show in Grass Valley August 25
Cascades of Grass Valley to Host Classic Car Show
(Grass Valley, CA) Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, will be hosting a classic car show on Friday, August 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Guests are invited to the community for a 50s-themed evening of classic cars and rock and roll. Enjoy listening to the greatest hits of the decade and enter to win raffle prizes. Retro, drive-in diner fare, including hot dogs, fries and milkshakes, will be available for purchase.
All proceeds from concessions and raffles will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's campaign, Remember Me: The Face Behind Dementia. The campaign raises funds to support the nearly 3,000 people in the community dealing with Alzheimer's through telephone and in person counseling, respite care to those in need and community education and outreach.
For more information, please call Cascades of Grass Valley at 530-272-8002.
Founded by four partners with extensive experience in senior living, Cascade Living Group is dedicated to providing high-quality senior living and care communities throughout the western United States. Cascade Living Group currently owns, operates and is in the process of developing senior housing communities that offer a broad range of senior living options including active, adult independent living and assisted living, as well as integrated Alzheimer's and memory care communities.
