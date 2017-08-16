Sierra College Roseville Center Open House Today

Today! Sierra College Roseville Center Open House

Roseville, CA - Sierra College invites the public to see its state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities at the new Roseville Center location in the heart of Roseville's Town Square.

Meet the staff, check out the smart technology enhancing every classroom, and celebrate Sierra College's big move from its location on Sunrise Avenue to Vernon Street. Enjoy light refreshments co-sponsored by Community Education and Randy Peters Catering.



What: Sierra College Roseville Center Open House

When: Wednesday, August 16, from 3pm - 6pm

Where: 316 Vernon Street, Roseville CA

Who: The event is free and open to the community



The Roseville Center is an alternative to the Rocklin Campus for students in west Placer County and northeast Sacramento. The center delivers flexible, career-focused programs and services in a professional setting.



Innovative programs at the center include EMT and Health Sciences, Administration of Justice and Fire Technology. Also, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and the Community Education Program offer personal enrichment and professional development, with open enrollment to the community.