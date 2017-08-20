Deadly Hit and Run in Rural Natomas
On August 17, 2017, at 8:27 p.m., a 15 year old male from Natomas was riding his bicycle northbound on El Centro Rd north of Moscatel Ave. An unknown dark blue sedan was traveling at an unknown speed southbound on El Centro Rd north of Moscatel Ave approaching the bicyclist's location. The front right side of the sedan struck the bicyclist causing him fatal injuries. The driver of the sedan then fled the scene driving southbound on El Centro Rd.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs was a factor with the driver of the sedan.
CHP Investigators are asking for your help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in this collision. The right side mirror was left at the scene and it is believed that there is significant damage to the front right side of the vehicle. Evidence indicates that this is quite possibly a late model sedan.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Special Investigations Unit at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300, Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 443-HELP or 1(800)-AA-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
