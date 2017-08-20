Public Input sought on Proposed Placer Sports and Event Center in Roseville
Scoping meeting Aug. 29 in Roseville
Roseville, CA- Placer County is seeking public input for the proposed Placer Sports and Event Center project at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville, with a public meeting on the proposal set for Aug. 29.
The proposed project is a collaboration between Placer Valley Tourism and Placer County, which consists of at least two phases. Phase one would see construction of the 130,000-square-foot, indoor sports and event center, with the potential for adding a 60,000-square-foot expansion and a 6,000-square-foot culinary building in future phases.
The county has released a notice of preparation for the project, available for public comment until Sept. 8.
The purpose of a NOP is to provide information about the proposed project and its potential environmental impacts to allow agencies and interested parties the opportunity to provide a response related to the scope and content of the project's environmental impact report, including mitigation measures that should be considered and alternatives that should be addressed.
A scoping meeting will be held Aug. 29 from 7-9 p.m., at the Martha Riley Community Library, 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, in Roseville.
The facility for the meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Those needing special assistive devices will be accommodated to the county's best ability. For more information, please contact Suzy Vose (at the contact information below) at least 48 hours before the meeting.
The sports and event center facility would be designed for hosting various sport events and tournaments such as volleyball, basketball, martial arts, dance and cheer competitions. The culinary building would include a demonstration kitchen, food storage area, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and offices.
The proposal also includes the demolition of Lauppe Hall and two maintenance and storage buildings.
The NOP is available for public review during normal business hours at the Placer County libraries in Auburn, Granite Bay, Penryn and Rocklin, Loomis Library and Community Center, City of Roseville libraries and at the Placer County Community Development Resources Agency, 3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603. It's also available online.
Comments may be addressed by mail to the Placer County Department of Public Works and Facilities, Property Management Division, Attention: Suzy Vose, Senior Project Manager, 11476 C Avenue, Auburn, CA 95603; at the Aug. 29 meeting; or by email to svose@placer.ca.gov. Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
