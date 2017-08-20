Alert Rocklin Resident Helps Police Net Burglary Suspect

Rocklin, CA- On August 12th at about 9:40 PM, the Rocklin Police Department received a call from an alert resident about a male subject who appeared to be checking backyard gates in the area.

Officers arrived on scene, however were unable to locate the suspicious male. Through a thorough investigation, officers noticed a nearby gate that appeared to be slightly ajar. This small detail led officers to the backyard of the residence where they located an open door. The house appeared to have been ransacked . A male was located inside the house and taken into custody without incident.

Thanks to alert residents, 29 year old Juan Martinez, from Lincoln California, was arrested for residential burglary and booked at the Placer County jail.

Location : 5300 block of Par Place

Crime/Offense : 459 PC - Residential Burglary

Approximate Location of Suspect Capture