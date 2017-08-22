Rocklin to Host Rubik's Cube Tournament

World Cube Association Cubing Tournament at Destiny Community Center Aug. 26

Rocklin, CA - The World Cube Association (WCA) is joining forces with Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) to bring the first-ever official cubing competition to Placer Valley. On Saturday, Aug. 26 the SacCubing II Tournament will arrive at Destiny Community Center in Rocklin.

The WCA is the organization that governs all puzzles that are labeled as Rubik puzzles as well as any other puzzles that are played by twisting sides. WCA speedcubing competitions are held throughout the year all over the world and are supported by regional organizations such as CubingUSA that are responsible for organizing competitions in their country.

PVT is excited to announce that currently there are already 89 competitive cubers registered for this event and five countries are represented, including Canada, India, China, Indonesia and of course the United States. The foreign competitors are either students studying abroad from their respective countries or have dual citizenship.

Tournament co-organizer Christian Martin explained that there are some veteran cubers from the East Coast who are flying over to participate as well as many West Coast cubers. Although the competition is open to cubers of any age, the average age for participants is between 10 and 20 years old.

"This tournament is bound to be an exciting event for participants and spectacle for those who watch; competitive Rubik's Cube solving is something that must be seen to believe," commented Martin.

Martin's co-organizer Ryan Jew also commented, "I am very happy with how the Sacramento area has grown this year in terms of cubing, before 2017 there weren't any competitions nearby and now there should be a few per year, in fact we already are planning our next SacCubing Tournament in January of 2018."

If you know how to solve the Rubik's Cube and would like to try your hand at competing it's not too late to register! You are guaranteed to have fun while learning more about competitive cubing. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to compete. Simply go to: www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/SacCubingII2017.

The competition is schedule to start at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 6 p.m. with awards immediately following the final round. Admission is free to spectators so come on down to Destiny Community Center located at 6850 Five Star Blvd. in Rocklin and see for yourself as these speedcubers rumble with the Rubik's Cube.