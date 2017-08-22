Rocklin to Host Rubik's Cube Tournament
World Cube Association Cubing Tournament at Destiny Community Center Aug. 26
Rocklin, CA - The World Cube Association (WCA) is joining forces with Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) to bring the first-ever official cubing competition to Placer Valley. On Saturday, Aug. 26 the SacCubing II Tournament will arrive at Destiny Community Center in Rocklin.
The WCA is the organization that governs all puzzles that are labeled as Rubik puzzles as well as any other puzzles that are played by twisting sides. WCA speedcubing competitions are held throughout the year all over the world and are supported by regional organizations such as CubingUSA that are responsible for organizing competitions in their country.
PVT is excited to announce that currently there are already 89 competitive cubers registered for this event and five countries are represented, including Canada, India, China, Indonesia and of course the United States. The foreign competitors are either students studying abroad from their respective countries or have dual citizenship.
Tournament co-organizer Christian Martin explained that there are some veteran cubers from the East Coast who are flying over to participate as well as many West Coast cubers. Although the competition is open to cubers of any age, the average age for participants is between 10 and 20 years old.
"This tournament is bound to be an exciting event for participants and spectacle for those who watch; competitive Rubik's Cube solving is something that must be seen to believe," commented Martin.
Martin's co-organizer Ryan Jew also commented, "I am very happy with how the Sacramento area has grown this year in terms of cubing, before 2017 there weren't any competitions nearby and now there should be a few per year, in fact we already are planning our next SacCubing Tournament in January of 2018."
If you know how to solve the Rubik's Cube and would like to try your hand at competing it's not too late to register! You are guaranteed to have fun while learning more about competitive cubing. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to compete. Simply go to: www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/SacCubingII2017.
The competition is schedule to start at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 6 p.m. with awards immediately following the final round. Admission is free to spectators so come on down to Destiny Community Center located at 6850 Five Star Blvd. in Rocklin and see for yourself as these speedcubers rumble with the Rubik's Cube.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesHomeless Numbers in Placer County The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, the lead agency in the region's Homeless Continuum of Care, has released final results from the 2017 point-in-time homeless count conducted in Placer County
Placer County Medical Cannabis Research Lab ConsideredPlacer County may change cannabis regulations to allow a scientific research facility to study the medical efficacy of cannabis.
Rocklin to Host Rubik's Cube TournamentRocklin, CA - On Saturday, Aug. 26 the SacCubing II Tournament will arrive at Destiny Community Center in Rocklin.
Alert Rocklin Resident Helps Police Net Burglary SuspectRocklin, CA- 29 year old Juan Martinez, from Lincoln California, was arrested for residential burglary following a call from an alert Rocklin resident
Public Input sought on Proposed Placer Sports and Event Center in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Placer County is seeking public input for the proposed Placer Sports and Event Center project at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville
Subaru BRZ: Old-school sports carRoseville, CA- A two-door coup that seats four people, the Subaru BRZ breaks the mold somewhat
Deadly Hit and Run in Rural NatomasA 15 year old male from Natomas was killed while riding his bicycle northbound on El Centro Rd north of Moscatel Ave. An unknown dark blue sedan
How Dietary Fiber Helps The Intestines Maintain HealthSACRAMENTO, Calif.) - UC Davis Health researchers have discovered how by-products of the digestion of dietary fiber by gut microbes act as the right fuel to help intestinal cells maintain gut health.
Buying a Home is Still Better Than RentingRoseville, CA-- Home prices continue to rise faster than incomes and new employment, but it is still more cost efficient to own a home than to rent.
Parking Fees being levied at Hidden FallsAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County's Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn is a gem of a park. Unfortunately, parking can be hard to find, especially during weekends
$22.5 Million Approved for Placer County BuildingsAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County Board of Supervisors approve an investment plan that will allocate a minimum of $4.5 million annually over the next five years
Placer SPCA Sees Success in Waiving Adoption FeesRoseville, Calif. - Adoption fees are waived for all animals, without exception, at the Placer SPCA during the month of August for its "full hearts, empty kennels" campaign
NEWS: In Case You Missed It