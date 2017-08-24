WJU Men's Soccer New Front Line Recruits

Head Coach Lazaga Announced First of 2017 Recruiting Class

ROCKLIN, Calif. - TheWJU men's soccer head coach Greg Lazaga announced the first class of recruits for the 2017 season with three strong additions in the forward position.

"We are elated to know that our future's so bright on the offensive end with these guys. You win the game of soccer by scoring more than your opponents," Lazaga said. "Each of these young men brings the mix of craftiness, speed, and timing required to put balls in the back of the net. They will also shine in their education and spiritual growth as all the tools and drive are there to be the absolute best they can. Very excited to see them contribute!"

Paul Anderson

Santee, CA | West Hills High School

Right footed striker Anderson comes to the Warriors from southern California where he competed for the West Hills Wolfpack and the Hotspurs USA club team. A four-year varsity letter in high school he made 63 games appearances while scoring 71 goals with 21 assists.

In his final year for the Wolfpack, Anderson scored 36 goals averaging two goals per game, breaking the school record (28) for most goals made in a single season and also scoring the most goals in the CIF-San Diego Section. In his senior season, Anderson was named 2017 Male Athlete of the Year, US Army Reserve National Scholar-Athlete, Men's Soccer MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, All-CIF 1st Team and All-Academic.

Anderson will be studying Business Management off the field but has goals and aspirations to continue on and play professionally after his collegiate career.

Anderson said of his time at Jessup, "I would like to become a better soccer player and strengthen my relationship with God."

Oscar Munoz

Oakley, CA | Freedom High School

Incoming freshman and left-footed forward, Munoz played all four years on varsity while also competing for the club Impact 98. With an impressive 57 career goals over his four years playing for Freedom he also recorded a record 31 assists. In his final year of competition Munoz had a season-high 23 goals in 23 games with 23 assists to follow.

Following his sophomore year, Munoz was named second-team All-League continued his junior year when he was awarded team MVP and league MVP with first-time All-League recognition. He continued that success through his senior year receiving team and league MVP again while also making first-team All-League and first-team All NCS.

Munoz looks forward to continuing his soccer career at the collegiate level while putting the men's soccer program on the map and getting a quality education.

Juan Zamora

Elk Grove, CA | Cosumnes Oaks High School

Elk Grove native, Zamora joins the Warriors with three years of varsity experience for the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack, while also playing competitively for the Central Valley Monarcas Academy.

Most recently Zamora was part of the Wolfpack's journey to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Title where they beat Gregori in the final game 2-0 to take the pennant. The midfield-striker had three goals this past season with five assists.

Off the field, he will be studying Kinesiology and looking to minor in Biology. His hopes upon graduation are to continue his education to become a physical therapist.

Zamora concluded, "My goal over these next four years is to get my degree in Kinesiology, while also being an asset and make a difference on the soccer team."