Dick's Sporting Goods in Roseville Now Hiring
Retailer Now Hiring Sports and Outdoor Enthusiasts in Roseville, CA
Roseville, California, - DICK'S Sporting Goods , the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, has announced it is now hiring for a DICK'S Sporting Goods store opening soon in Roseville, CA.
DICK'S is looking for exceptional applicants, passionate about sports, to join the team at the new Stanford Ranch Crossing location (6740 Stanford Ranch Crossing). The retailer expects to hire a total of approximately 50 full-time and part-time associate positions for this new location, as well as approximately 25 temporary positions.
The new store is expected to open in September of 2017 and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear and the latest gear for team sports, and fitness. The location will also include a new and improved footwear section designed to offer a broad selection of sports performance and casual footwear.
Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire our customers. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.
To celebrate the new store in Roseville, DICK'S will host a three-day weekend of Grand Opening festivities with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store. Additional details on the Grand Opening activities will be available in the coming weeks.
Visit http://dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more about joining the DICK'S Sporting Goods team.
