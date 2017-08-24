Roseville Gas Prices Rocky Steady this Week
Roseville, CA- Flat and boring. Roseville gas prices remained stable this past week. Check the chart below to locate the lowest current gas prices in Roseville.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.86/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 35.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on August 21 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.51/g in 2016, $3.16/g in 2015, $3.82/g in 2014, $3.68/g in 2013 and $4.08/g in 2012.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.83/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.
Modesto- $2.80/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.
Oakland- $3.01/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.
"While the sun may be fading away briefly today, the sun is certainly not setting on the impressive demand for gasoline we've seen thus far this summer," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "There has been nearly insatiable demand for gasoline ahead of today's eclipse. So much so that some motorists in rural eclipse viewing areas may find filling their tanks more challenging as stations struggle to keep fuel in their underground tanks. But the good news is that the bulk of the motoring public is seeing gas prices drift lower as oil prices have slipped. That trend may continue in the week ahead as oil prices have remained under pressure as the season's close comes into view along with lower gasoline demand and cheaper winter gasoline."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines2017 Sacramento Capital Cup Fundraising Surpasses $500,000Roseville, Calif.- Organizers of the Sacramento Capital Cup Golf Tournament announced today that they have already surpassed the $500,000 mark in their fundraising efforts
Farm-To-Fork Cocktail Train Rides SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Showcasing the rich history and deep connection between agriculture and the railroad, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with Visit Sacramento
Roseville Gas Prices Rocky Steady this WeekRoseville, CA- Flat and boring. Roseville gas prices remained stable this past week. Check the chart below to locate the lowest current gas prices in Roseville
Dick's Sporting Goods in Roseville Now HiringRoseville, California, - DICK'S Sporting Goods , the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, has announced it is now hiring
Sacramento Area Museums Special Programs & ActivitiesSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Imagine. Explore. Discover. In addition to its fascinating Gold Rush past, the Sacramento area is rich with an amazing array of state-of-the-art museums and historic sites
Sutter Health's Operation Backpack Assists StudentsAuburn - As students start to return back to school, not every child has the basic supplies they need. As part of Sutter Health's partnership with Operation Backpack
Taking Aim at Placer County's Lack of Affordable HousingA new, comprehensive plan to address the growing lack of affordable and workforce housing in Placer County was approved recently by
William Jessup University Nationally Ranked for Enrollment GrowthROCKLIN, Calif. - In a 10-year snapshot study conducted by the Chronicle of Higher Education, William Jessup University ranked 7th as one of the fastest growing (in enrollment) universities
WJU Men's Soccer New Front Line RecruitsROCKLIN, Calif. - TheWJU men's soccer head coach Greg Lazaga announced the first class of recruits for the 2017 season with three strong additions in the forward position.
Cronan Ranch Hike offers Cool Down on the American RiverPilot Hill, CA- Not enamored with the prospect of a lengthy car ride, we turned our attention to Cronan Ranch for a new hiking adventure within an hour's drive from Roseville.
Homeless Numbers in Placer County The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, the lead agency in the region's Homeless Continuum of Care, has released final results from the 2017 point-in-time homeless count conducted in Placer County
Placer County Medical Cannabis Research Lab ConsideredPlacer County may change cannabis regulations to allow a scientific research facility to study the medical efficacy of cannabis.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It