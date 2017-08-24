2017 Sacramento Capital Cup Fundraising Surpasses $500,000

Local Executives Compete and Raise Funds For Local Charities

Roseville, Calif.- Organizers of the Sacramento Capital Cup Golf Tournament announced today that they have already surpassed the $500,000 mark in their fundraising efforts for this year's tournament which is still two weeks away. To date, the 28 Sacramento area executives have raised $542,703. More than $1 million has been raised since the tournament's inception in 2015.

Collaboration, community and competitive spirit are the factors that bring together these local executives to raise funds for local non-profits" said James Beckwith, president and CEO of Five Star Bank, and tournament co-chair. "These executives are invited to participate in dozens of golf tournaments and other charitable events throughout the year making it impossible to attend them all. So this tournament is a way for these executives to raise big money for the charities they are passionate about."

"Let's not minimize the competitive spirit James mentioned," said Ashil Abhat, market executive for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and tournament co-chair. "The competition between the two teams gives this tournament a unique bent and inspires a more zealous fundraising approach."

The Sacramento Capital Cup is a three-day tournament that adopts the historic Ryder Cup format -- two teams competing over a three-day period. Each of the participating executives is raising funds for a designated charity of their choosing. In addition, the winning team of golfers shares a $50,000 grand prize to split among their charities.

The Sacramento Capital Cup is scheduled for September 8th through the 10th. The tournament will feature play at Winchester Country Club, Del Paso Country Club, and Granite Bay Golf Club. For more information on the executives and participating charities, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/CapitalCup2017 .

About Sacramento Capital Cup 2017

