PCWA Files Suit Against California WaterFix
California's Battle of Water Rights
AUBURN, Calif. - On August 17, 2017, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) filed suit in Placer County Superior Court challenging the California Department of Water Resources' (DWR) approval of the California WaterFix (WaterFix) Environmental Impact Report.
The WaterFix proposes to add additional points of diversion for the State Water Project and Central Valley Project in the north Delta, on the Sacramento River, and convey water through two tunnels to destinations south of the Delta. By adding points of diversion in the north Delta, DWR and the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) will have the ability to move more stored water from north-of-Delta reservoirs to central and southern California, which could adversely affect water supplies in the American River watershed, including lower water levels in Folsom Reservoir.
PCWA delivers water to its wholesale partners, the City of Roseville and San Juan Water District, through diversion facilities at Folsom Dam. In addition, PCWA participates in the Sacramento Water Forum, which seeks to provide a reliable and safe water supply for the region's long-term growth and economic health and preserve the fishery, wildlife, recreational, and aesthetic values of the lower American River. Should Folsom Reservoir operations change with WaterFix, regional water supplies and the environment of the American River Watershed would be at risk.
PCWA's lawsuit reflects these ongoing concerns, which are shared by many Northern California stakeholders, as reflected in similar lawsuits filed by numerous water agencies throughout northern California. PCWA's lawsuit seeks to ensure that DWR, and the USBR, fully disclose, analyze, and mitigate the impacts to the American River Watershed associated with WaterFix.
"Throughout the environmental review process, PCWA repeatedly raised these concerns to DWR, but DWR failed to meaningfully address PCWA's comments," reads the lawsuit. "DWR's refusal to address the real and significant threats to PCWA's continued use of its water supply...demonstrated a disregard for its obligations under the CEQA, and for PCWA's legitimate interests, including the health and well-being of the 250,000 residents of Placer County and the health of the American River watershed."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesThe Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Therapy That's Curing Chronic PainDid you know 1 in 4 Americans have suffered from pain lasting more than 24-hours?
Pat Benatar and Toto Rock Enthusiastic Crowd at Thunder ValleyLincoln, CA- The 1980's made a triumphant return to Thunder Valley this past weekend with Pat Benatar headlining a double bill with Toto.
Roseville Cooling Centers Amidst Heat WaveRoseville, CA - The City of Roseville will be extending hours at the Downtown Roseville Library beginning Thursday, August 31 to specifically serve as a cooling center due
Roseville Gas Prices Up Following Hurricane HarveyRoseville, CA- Despite low oil prices, gas prices in Roseville are pushing higher following Hurricane Harvey.
Civic Lab Tackles Local Transportation ChallengesSACRAMENTO, CA,- A new initiative, Civic Lab challenges the local governments in the six-county Sacramento region to address local transportation challenges and to pilot test technology-based solutions
Roseville Flash Crime Report (8.30.17)Roseville, CA- Police activity log for Roseville through August 25, 2017.
Model Home Permits Issued for Riolo Vineyards Specific PlanRoseville, CA -- Placer County reached a major housing development milestone as the county issued building permits for 11 model homes to be constructed
PCWA Files Suit Against California WaterFix AUBURN, Calif. - On August 17, 2017, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) filed suit in Placer County Superior Court challenging the California Department of Water Resources'
YES Concert Wows Crowd at Mountain WinerySaratoga, CA- Coming of age, few bands captured a young man's imagination quite like the pioneering progressive rock band, YES.
2018 Acura TLX adds new stylish look Roseville, CA- It was a luxury sedan that was missing that luxury look. Now the Acura TLX has it, thanks to a modest redesign this year.
2017 Sacramento Capital Cup Fundraising Surpasses $500,000Roseville, Calif.- Organizers of the Sacramento Capital Cup Golf Tournament announced today that they have already surpassed the $500,000 mark in their fundraising efforts
Farm-To-Fork Cocktail Train Rides SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Showcasing the rich history and deep connection between agriculture and the railroad, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with Visit Sacramento
NEWS: In Case You Missed It