Model Home Permits Issued for Riolo Vineyards Specific Plan
11 Model Home Permits Issued by Placer County
Roseville, CA -- Placer County reached a major housing development milestone as the county issued building permits for 11 model homes to be constructed as part of the Riolo Vineyards Specific Plan.
A representative from the development was joined by District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran, whose area includes Riolo Vineyards, Placer's Community Development Resource Agency Director Steve Pedretti and other county staff as the permits were issued.
"These permits are very significant as they are the first building permits for a project that has gone through the specific plan process in Placer County," said Pedretti. "Specific plans go through a rigorous review process which not only ensures that quality communities are created, including protection of environmental resources, open space, parks and other amenities, but that also create ongoing funding mechanisms to assure long-term quality of services and facilities in the area. Other specific plan areas, Placer Vineyards and Bickford Ranch, have previously been approved and are now being implemented as well in unincorporated areas of Placer County."
Bordered by Watt Avenue, Walerga Road and PFE Road in south Placer, the plan would build a three-phased large planned residential community encompassing 525 acres, which would include 933 single family homes and 230 acres of public parks, open space and agricultural land uses, a substantial portion of which are located along the Dry Creek corridor and will be conserved with plan area implementation. Approximately 10.5 acres of neighborhood serving commercial land use is also included in the plan area.
"The unincorporated area of south Placer County is primed for opportunities," said District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran. "Riolo Vineyards is just the start and it will provide attainable housing for the businesses and universities planned for the surrounding area."
Phase 1, the Farms at Riolo Mariposa, consists of 107 master planned low density residential units. Construction of the Riolo Vineyards model homes are scheduled to be complete early next year.
