Roseville Flash Crime Report (8.30.17)

Roseville Flash Crime Report

Roseville, CA- Police activity log for Roseville through August 25, 2017. Summary digest of select police reports, for more information please contact the Roseville Police Department.

Northeast Roseville

East Roseville Parkway, disturbance: At 9:07 p.m. August 21, officers responded to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for a man in their parking lot who was holding a knife and making threatening statements. Officers talked to him, and after about 40 minutes they persuaded him to drop the knife. He was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to the Placer County Jail.

East Roseville Parkway, stolen trailer: Between 3 and 9 a.m. August 20, someone unhitched and stole a U-Haul trailer from the 1900 block of Taylor Road. The Sacramento Police Department found it the next day, damaged, with no one around.

East Roseville Parkway, Industrial, shoplift/robberies: During the morning hours (5 a.m. to 8 a.m.) of August 20 and 21, a thief stole Swisher Sweets and other cigarettes from three gas station convenience stores on Taylor Road and Washington Boulevard. In two of the incidents he pushed the clerks, elevating his crime from shoplifting to robbery. He was described as a tall black male in his 20s or 30s, 6'0" to 6'4" in height. He possibly had his hair in corn rows, and had a "chin-strap" beard or goatee. He was wearing a do-rag, a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Antelope/Creekside, stolen pickup: Between about 2:30 and 9:30 am. August 20, a 1997 Ford pickup was stolen from the 300 block of Creekside Ridge Court. The Sacramento Police Department found it the next day, damaged, with no one around it.

East Roseville

Johnson Ranch, burglary: Between 8:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. August 3, someone went into a home in the 2000 block of Hardwick Way while the owners were out, possibly getting in through an unlocked front door. Small items were taken.

Johnson Ranch, stolen truck recovered, arrests made: At 3:24 a.m. August 24, officers noticed a pickup being operated at a high rate of speed near Douglas Boulevard and Sierra College Boulevard. They ran the plate and found out it had been stolen from Rocklin recently by a thief who used a key that had been left inside the truck. Officers arrested a 19-year-old Citrus Heights man on suspicion of vehicle theft, and released the pickup to its owner.

South Cirby, burglary: Overnight August 11/12, someone went into a garage that had been left open in the 1500 block of Crestmont Avenue. They stole a bike and rummaged through a car parked inside the garage, stealing a wallet and its contents.

South Cirby, burglary: Between 3:30 pm. August 21 and 10:30 a.m. August 22, someone stole solar equipment from a garage in the 5000 block of Brightside Lane.

Lead Hill, drug arrest: At 5:42 p.m. August 15, officers responded to a complaint about a group of people in a restaurant parking lot in the 1600 block of Douglas Boulevard taking sponge baths with spray bottles of water and asking customers for money. At the property owner's request, officers advised the group to leave. They also cited a man for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Lead Hill, hit and run: At 2:50 a.m. August 19, a man was jaywalking across Douglas Boulevard between Rocky Ridge Drive and Eureka Road when he was struck and knocked down by a red sedan in the westbound lanes of Douglas Blvd. The sedan driver didn't stop, but drove away west on Douglas away from the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the hit and run collision is under investigation.

Lead Hill, burglary: At 2:25 a.m. August 21, a driver backed a champagne-colored mid-2000s Mercedes sedan into the doors of a convenience store in the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue, breaking the glass. A white male with brown hair and a goatee ran into the store and stole beer, and then left the scene.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, DUI collision: At 10:31 p.m. August 18, officers responded to a red-light-running collision at Sunrise Ave. and Cirby Way. The investigation determined that a man driving a Ford Explorer ran a red light and broadsided a Hyundai sedan with three people inside. The three people in the Hyundai went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Explorer, a 62-year-old man from Waterford, CA was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Downtown, motorcycle fatality: At 12:09 a.m. Saturday, August 19, a man was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Vernon Street at Taylor Street. For yet unknown reasons, he lost control and crossed to the opposite side of Vernon Street, striking the curb and then colliding with a street light. Paramedics pronounced the rider, a 49-year-old man from Citrus Heights, deceased at the scene. The Roseville Police Department's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to investigate. Vernon Street was closed in the vicinity of the crash for the investigation and reopened at approximately 6 a.m.

Theiles Manor, burglary: Between 6:15 and 20:15 p.m. August 3, someone entered an apartment in a transitional living facility in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue through a window. The suspect stole bottles of soap as well as a boy's bicycle from the bicycle rack of the complex.

Folsom Road, disturbances, arrests: At about 3 p.m. August 15, officers went to the 400 block of Folsom Road regarding two people arguing. One, a 34-year-old Roseville man, was arrested on multiple Placer County warrants. The other, a 30-year-old Roseville man, was detained for being drunk in public. Our animal control officer took a dog belonging to one of the men to the SPCA for temporary shelter. At 4:30 p.m., officers accompanied Placer County Probation to the same area and assisted them in taking one of their clients into custody on probation warrant, and on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

Enwood, bicycle stolen and recovered: Overnight August 22/23, someone stole a distinctive white and pink beach cruiser bike from a yard in the 800 block of Shearer Street. At the victim's request, we posted a photo of the stolen bike on our Facebook page. On the morning of August 25, two different residents called dispatch, as they had seen someone riding the stolen bike in the area of Harding Boulevard and Wills Road. Officers responded, saw the suspect and caught him after a short foot chase. The bike was returned to the happy owner, and the 34-year-old male suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft, possessing stolen property, delaying officers, and a probation warrant.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Roseville Heights, burglary: Between August 3 and August 4, someone went into a home under construction in the 200 block of Fig Street and stole numerous tools.

Roseville Heights, burglary: Between August 15 and August 17, someone stole the roll-up door for a two-car garage from a newly built home in the 100 block of Ivy Street.

Kaseberg/Kingswood, drug arrests: At 9:30 a.m. August 21, officers checked on suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Kingswood Drive. Their investigation led them to conduct a probation search of a home on the block, where they found suspected heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The 26-year-old male resident was arrested on suspicion of keeping a house to sell/use drugs, probation violation, possession of heroin and methamphetamine, destroying evidence and other related charges. Three other people from Roseville, Rio Linda and Lincoln were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and other related charges.

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, burglary: Sometime between June 1 and August 7, someone stole a bicycle and tools from an open garage in the 500 block of Crestfield Circle.

Highland Reserve, vandalism to schools: Overnight August 19/20, subjects broke into Buljan Middle School and did extensive damage, spraying a fire extinguisher around, breaking a roll-up door and a window and stealing snack items. They spray-painted swastikas, gang slogans and racist words inside and outside the school buildings. Similar racist graffiti was found that morning at Vencil Brown Elementary School and Buljan Park. The investigation led officers to a residence in Roseville, where they found stolen property from the school and other items connected to the crime. They also found a gun and evidence of drug sales. Officers arrested five males between the ages of 14 and 16 on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, and hate-related vandalism. They were taken to Placer County Juvenile Hall. School crews worked throughout the day Sunday to clean the campuses so they were ready for students Monday morning.

Highland Reserve/Industrial, arson fires, suspect arrested thanks to citizen witness: Between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. August 24, Roseville Fire and officers responded to two vegetation fires in open space areas, one near Washington Boulevard and Roseville Parkway, and the other in the 1100 block of Blue Oaks Boulevard. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires. A passing motorist saw someone starting one of the fires, and called dispatch with a description. At about 10:05 p.m., a Roseville officer saw a man matching the description walking on Foothills Boulevard near Misty Wood Drive, and stopped him. The 28-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of arson, probation violation and being drunk in public.

Stanford Crossing, burglaries: Overnight August 1 to August 2, someone went into an open garage in the 6100 block of Great Basin Drive and stole items from the cars parked inside. Between 9:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. August 3, someone went into a home in the 6100 block of Big Bend Drive through an open garage door and stole small but valuable items from the home.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, disturbance: At 10:45 p.m. August 19, officers responded to a teen dance hosted by an outside event promoter at the Roseville Sports Center, due to large fights breaking out in the parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing a male with a handgun who left in a car. Officers stopped a car matching the description across the street at the Raley's shopping center and searched, but didn't find a gun, so the person with the gun may have left in a similar car. No one involved in the fights required medical attention at the scene.