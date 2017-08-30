Roseville Gas Prices Up Following Hurricane Harvey

Roseville, CA- Despite low oil prices, gas prices in Roseville are pushing higher following Hurricane Harvey. Roseville gas prices are up a few cents compared to last week with prices expected to push even higher. Here's the current low prices leaderboard for Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, August 27- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.36/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 34.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 6.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 14.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on August 27 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.53/g in 2016, $3.05/g in 2015, $3.81/g in 2014, $3.67/g in 2013 and $4.08/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.85/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Modesto- $2.81/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.

Oakland- $3.03/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.



"Gas prices are up in many places and motorists should be gearing up for more in the coming weeks, thanks to Hurricane Harvey inundating significant refineries along the Texas coastline, leading to closures and tilting the delicate balance of supply and demand," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Prices will likely rise nearly country wide heading into Labor Day, from rural towns in the Rockies to major cities in the Midwest and West Coast- nearly everyone will feel a bit of a pinch at the pump from Harvey. The impact could linger for several weeks or longer, depending on how long it takes Texas refiners to return to normal operations. In addition, the situation could worsen should more shutdowns or outages happen in the coming week as Harvey continues to drop feet of rain on already flooded Texas."