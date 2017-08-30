Roseville Cooling Centers Amidst Heat Wave
Heat Wave Hits Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, CA- The City of Roseville will be extending hours at the Downtown Roseville Library beginning Thursday, August 31 to specifically serve as a cooling center due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service. The Downtown Library is located at 225 Taylor Street.
The Downtown Library will be open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday August 31 - Monday September 4.
Other city facilities are also open to help our residents stay cool during the heat.
Vernon Street Town Square Spray Ground - 311 Vernon Street
Open daily 12 noon - 7 p.m.*
*Hours may be modified due to events needs
Mike Shellito Indoor Pool - 10210 Fairway Drive
Recreation Swim
Saturday and Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm
($5 per person for 2 years and up)
Roseville Aquatics Complex - 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard
Recreational Swim
Saturday and Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm
Monday from 1:00-5:00pm (Labor Day holiday)
($2 for children 2-4 years old and $5 for 5 years and up)
Maidu Library - 1530 Maidu Drive
Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00am-7:00pm
Thursday and Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm
Closed Monday (Labor Day holiday) and Friday
Martha Riley Community Library - 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard
Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00am-7:00pm
Thursday and Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm
Closed Monday (Labor Day holiday) and Friday
Utility Exploration Center - 1501 Pleasant Grove Boulevard
Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 10:00am-5:00pm
Closed Monday (Labor Day holiday) and Friday
