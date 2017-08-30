Pat Benatar and Toto Rock Enthusiastic Crowd at Thunder Valley

1980's triumphant return to Thunder Valley

Lincoln, CA- The 1980's made a triumphant return to Thunder Valley this past weekend with Pat Benatar headlining a double bill with Toto. It proved to be winning combination with fans displaying deep admiration for both bands.

Toto kicked off the hot Lincoln night with a flawless set of popular fan favorites. While fans responded most vociferously as expected to their hits such as Rosanna, Hold the Line, and Africa, it was Steve Lukather and company's rendition of the Jimi Hendrix classic, Red House that captured our attention. Lukather's amazing guitar tone and fret board articulation were a real treat for the ears. The entire band played exceptionally well this night and the audience responded with enthusiastic passion.

With darkness of night descending upon the crowd, 80's musical icon Pat Benatar took center stage with guitarist husband Neil Geraldo and band to serve up a musical time warp through the 1980's. Thousands of fans in this packed house jumped to their feet in unison for the celebration as the band kicked it off with All Fired Up.

Following one hit song after another served as a reminder of just how popular and influential Pat Benatar's career has been. Enduring and thriving through countless musical and cultural shifts since the late 1970's, her music holds up exceptionally well circa 2017.

In addition to the plethora of hits, highlights of the evening included powerful versions of Hell is for Children, Invincible and Promises in the Dark. In between songs, Pat and Neil seem to enjoy sharing little snippets of their life together and the band's history, much to the delight of adoring fans. Almost 40 years on, it's easy to come away with the impression that their concerts are a rock n' roll love story. They seemed genuinely thrilled to still be together sharing the stage.

The evening at Thunder Valley offered fans a brief and fun-filled return to a time when bands like Toto and Pat Benatar ruled the radio and more notably, MTV. It's hard to forget the unusually wacky and fun 1980's and for at least one night, you could enjoy a wild trip back in time.

