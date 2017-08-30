Pat Benatar and Toto Rock Enthusiastic Crowd at Thunder Valley
1980's triumphant return to Thunder Valley
Lincoln, CA- The 1980's made a triumphant return to Thunder Valley this past weekend with Pat Benatar headlining a double bill with Toto. It proved to be winning combination with fans displaying deep admiration for both bands.
Toto kicked off the hot Lincoln night with a flawless set of popular fan favorites. While fans responded most vociferously as expected to their hits such as Rosanna, Hold the Line, and Africa, it was Steve Lukather and company's rendition of the Jimi Hendrix classic, Red House that captured our attention. Lukather's amazing guitar tone and fret board articulation were a real treat for the ears. The entire band played exceptionally well this night and the audience responded with enthusiastic passion.
With darkness of night descending upon the crowd, 80's musical icon Pat Benatar took center stage with guitarist husband Neil Geraldo and band to serve up a musical time warp through the 1980's. Thousands of fans in this packed house jumped to their feet in unison for the celebration as the band kicked it off with All Fired Up.
Following one hit song after another served as a reminder of just how popular and influential Pat Benatar's career has been. Enduring and thriving through countless musical and cultural shifts since the late 1970's, her music holds up exceptionally well circa 2017.
In addition to the plethora of hits, highlights of the evening included powerful versions of Hell is for Children, Invincible and Promises in the Dark. In between songs, Pat and Neil seem to enjoy sharing little snippets of their life together and the band's history, much to the delight of adoring fans. Almost 40 years on, it's easy to come away with the impression that their concerts are a rock n' roll love story. They seemed genuinely thrilled to still be together sharing the stage.
The evening at Thunder Valley offered fans a brief and fun-filled return to a time when bands like Toto and Pat Benatar ruled the radio and more notably, MTV. It's hard to forget the unusually wacky and fun 1980's and for at least one night, you could enjoy a wild trip back in time.
Pat Benatar / Neil Geraldo Tour Info
For upcoming shows and ticket information, visit http://www.benatargiraldo.com/tour
Explore Thunder Valley Concert Series
Upcoming ConcertsView Local Concert Venue Schedules!
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesThe Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Therapy That's Curing Chronic PainDid you know 1 in 4 Americans have suffered from pain lasting more than 24-hours?
Pat Benatar and Toto Rock Enthusiastic Crowd at Thunder ValleyLincoln, CA- The 1980's made a triumphant return to Thunder Valley this past weekend with Pat Benatar headlining a double bill with Toto.
Roseville Cooling Centers Amidst Heat WaveRoseville, CA - The City of Roseville will be extending hours at the Downtown Roseville Library beginning Thursday, August 31 to specifically serve as a cooling center due
Roseville Gas Prices Up Following Hurricane HarveyRoseville, CA- Despite low oil prices, gas prices in Roseville are pushing higher following Hurricane Harvey.
Civic Lab Tackles Local Transportation ChallengesSACRAMENTO, CA,- A new initiative, Civic Lab challenges the local governments in the six-county Sacramento region to address local transportation challenges and to pilot test technology-based solutions
Roseville Flash Crime Report (8.30.17)Roseville, CA- Police activity log for Roseville through August 25, 2017.
Model Home Permits Issued for Riolo Vineyards Specific PlanRoseville, CA -- Placer County reached a major housing development milestone as the county issued building permits for 11 model homes to be constructed
PCWA Files Suit Against California WaterFix AUBURN, Calif. - On August 17, 2017, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) filed suit in Placer County Superior Court challenging the California Department of Water Resources'
YES Concert Wows Crowd at Mountain WinerySaratoga, CA- Coming of age, few bands captured a young man's imagination quite like the pioneering progressive rock band, YES.
2018 Acura TLX adds new stylish look Roseville, CA- It was a luxury sedan that was missing that luxury look. Now the Acura TLX has it, thanks to a modest redesign this year.
2017 Sacramento Capital Cup Fundraising Surpasses $500,000Roseville, Calif.- Organizers of the Sacramento Capital Cup Golf Tournament announced today that they have already surpassed the $500,000 mark in their fundraising efforts
Farm-To-Fork Cocktail Train Rides SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Showcasing the rich history and deep connection between agriculture and the railroad, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with Visit Sacramento
NEWS: In Case You Missed It