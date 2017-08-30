The Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Therapy That's Curing Chronic Pain
Did you know 1 in 4 Americans have suffered from pain lasting more than 24-hours? In fact, pain affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined.
Pain is a huge problem in our society. Not only do millions of people suffer from muscle and joint pain every day, but chronic pain is the most common cause of long-term disability. Financially, pain costs us billions of dollars every year in healthcare expenses, time-off from work and/or school, funding for development of new treatments and therapies, decreased quality of life, and even deaths.
Pain affects mortality
Pain-related deaths are mostly from the pain treatments. Many of us know at least one person currently taking prescription pain medication right now-oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and fentanyl to name a few. Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the US, with 52,404 lethal drug overdoses in 2015. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic, with 20,101 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers.
Latest evidence on cortisone pain-relief injections
Newer studies find cortisone injections to be no better at pain-relief than placebo. If they do reduce pain, it is only another temporary fix for pain-relief and may cause additional damage with repeated use. Repeated cortisone injections can cause bone loss and further tissue and nerve injury.
True cause of most muscle and joint pain
Weakened ligaments and tendons are the cause of most muscle and joint pain. These tissues are like the "glue" that attach your muscles and bones together. There are many reasons why ligaments and tendons can become weak. The most common causes are trauma, activities causing overuse, decrease production of collagen, aging, improper nutrition, autoimmune triggers and even certain medications. Naturopathic doctors can address all those potential factors and more. Once we take the steps to strengthen weakened tissues, then there is a high likelihood your pain will resolve.
The opioid-free and non-surgical game-changer: Prolotherapy and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)
Prolotherapy, formerly called sclerotherapy, is not a new or quack therapy. Physicians began using it in the 1930s for treating injuries and healing pain. Since then, many clinical studies demonstrate prolotherapy as an effective treatment for arthritis, joint injuries, and more! Prolotherapy works by precise injection of a mild irritant solution into the site of torn, stretched, or weakened ligament and/or tendon. The solution stimulates the body's natural healing response and allows for new tissue to grow in the weakened area. This leads to stronger ligaments and/or tendons, decreased pain, and increased mobility. Prolotherapy is given as a series of injections, given every 4-6 weeks, until the injury has either fully healed or significantly improved.
PRP Therapy works similarly to prolotherapy, except, the solution injected into the tissues is a blood product obtained from the patient by withdrawing their blood and using a centrifuge to separate platelet-rich plasma from the whole blood. The platelet-rich plasma contains growth factors and immune cells, which may promote faster healing and tissue regeneration. As such, there are usually less injections given; however, office visits are typically longer and more expensive than prolotherapy. PRP injections are best for moderate to severe injuries, and for those who may be allergy-sensitive since PRP comes from the patient's own body.
Finding a Prolotherapy/PRP practitioner
A variety of doctors can undergo professional training and certification to provide prolotherapy and PRP, such as: osteopathic doctors, naturopathic doctors, medical doctors and chiropractors. People can find prolo doctors in their area by simple online search or use of online directories for prolotherapy and PRP.
Additional non-surgical and non-drug therapies for pain-relief
Other evidence-based and effective pain-relief options include the following, but not limited to:
- Naturopathic Medicine: herbs, supplements, diet, homeopathy, physical medicine
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractics
- Exercise therapy
- Hydrotherapy
- Pain Education
Speak with your healthcare provider about drug-free and non-surgical options for your pain-relief. If you have a healthcare provider who is unable to counsel you on the options outside of drug and surgical interventions, then it's time to find a doctor who can. There are always options!
Resources (pdf):
* National Institutes of Health Pain Management
* Use of Complementary Healthy Approaches for Musculoskeletal Pain Disorders Among Adults: United States, 2012
* American Society of Addiction Medicine: Opioid Addiction 2016 Facts & Figures
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesThe Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Therapy That's Curing Chronic PainDid you know 1 in 4 Americans have suffered from pain lasting more than 24-hours?
Pat Benatar and Toto Rock Enthusiastic Crowd at Thunder ValleyLincoln, CA- The 1980's made a triumphant return to Thunder Valley this past weekend with Pat Benatar headlining a double bill with Toto.
Roseville Cooling Centers Amidst Heat WaveRoseville, CA - The City of Roseville will be extending hours at the Downtown Roseville Library beginning Thursday, August 31 to specifically serve as a cooling center due
Roseville Gas Prices Up Following Hurricane HarveyRoseville, CA- Despite low oil prices, gas prices in Roseville are pushing higher following Hurricane Harvey.
Civic Lab Tackles Local Transportation ChallengesSACRAMENTO, CA,- A new initiative, Civic Lab challenges the local governments in the six-county Sacramento region to address local transportation challenges and to pilot test technology-based solutions
Roseville Flash Crime Report (8.30.17)Roseville, CA- Police activity log for Roseville through August 25, 2017.
Model Home Permits Issued for Riolo Vineyards Specific PlanRoseville, CA -- Placer County reached a major housing development milestone as the county issued building permits for 11 model homes to be constructed
PCWA Files Suit Against California WaterFix AUBURN, Calif. - On August 17, 2017, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) filed suit in Placer County Superior Court challenging the California Department of Water Resources'
YES Concert Wows Crowd at Mountain WinerySaratoga, CA- Coming of age, few bands captured a young man's imagination quite like the pioneering progressive rock band, YES.
2018 Acura TLX adds new stylish look Roseville, CA- It was a luxury sedan that was missing that luxury look. Now the Acura TLX has it, thanks to a modest redesign this year.
2017 Sacramento Capital Cup Fundraising Surpasses $500,000Roseville, Calif.- Organizers of the Sacramento Capital Cup Golf Tournament announced today that they have already surpassed the $500,000 mark in their fundraising efforts
Farm-To-Fork Cocktail Train Rides SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Showcasing the rich history and deep connection between agriculture and the railroad, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with Visit Sacramento
NEWS: In Case You Missed It