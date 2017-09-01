California Railroad Museum Recruiting Volunteers

Special Open House on September 9, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - All aboard for inspiration! California State Parks, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation and Old Sacramento State Historic Park (SHP) are now recruiting adults (18 or older) who are interested in volunteering to help communicate the West's fascinating heritage of railroading and the California Gold Rush. For those interested, a special, drop-in Volunteer Open House is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Stanford Gallery located at 111 I Street in Old Sacramento (next door to the California State Railroad Museum). Volunteer applications are being accepted now through September 12 and will be followed by an interview process. The next Docent Training session is scheduled to begin on September 30.

Each year, more than 500 men and women volunteer for the California State Railroad Museum's programs -- including weekend excursion train operations, track construction, restoration and maintenance, even clerical work. A background in history is not required to become a volunteer. In fact, most of the volunteers in the popular program began with little knowledge of railroads or the Gold Rush. As individuals become more familiar with the Museum's varied and frequent programs, many volunteers take on additional responsibilities, such as conducting research or giving talks to community organizations. New docents can choose to work in the Museum interacting with visitors from around the world, working in the railroad restoration shops on rare and unique railroad equipment, work on the Sacramento Southern Railroad, or other jobs in this dynamic and fun environment.

Volunteering represents a serious commitment of at least 84 volunteer hours annually, but the hours are flexible and the rewards can be tremendous. Docents receive perks such as a discount at the Museum Store, preferential and/or early access to selected special events, and the pride of working at North America's finest and most visited railroad museum. Volunteer applications can be downloaded at http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=25583 and completed forms can be emailed to allaboard.csrm@parks.ca.gov or mailed/delivered to the Volunteer Coordinator, California State Railroad Museum, 111 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814. For more information, please call 916-445-0269 or visit www.californiarailroad.museum.