Young Adult Bereavement Art Group Begins September 20th
(Sacramento, Calif.)- The UC Davis Hospice Program and UC Davis Children's Hospital Bereavement Program will offer an eight-week Young Adult Bereavement Art Group for individuals 17 to 24 who are coping with the recent loss of a loved one.
The sessions will be held on eight consecutive Tuesday evenings from Sept. 20 through Nov. 8. Each session will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the UC Davis Home Care Services Building, 3630 Business Drive, Suite F, Sacramento, Calif. The discussions will address such topics as acknowledging and understanding grief, expressing and accepting one's feelings, changing roles, coping with stress and developing supportive relationships.
There is no cost for participation. The facilitators will be Don Lewis, bereavement and volunteer coordinator for the hospice program, and Katie Lorain, art therapist for the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children's Hospital.
Those interested in participating should register before Sept. 18. For further information, please e-mail delewis@ucdavis.edu. The group is offered every spring and fall.
The group is made possible by a continuing grant from the Children's Miracle Network at UC Davis.
