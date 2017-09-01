Reservations Required: Hidden Falls Parking
Fees Kick In October 15th
AUBURN, Calif. -- Hidden Falls Regional Park's new online parking reservation system will be begin accepting reservations Aug. 30 for visits Sept. 1 and beyond.
The new parking fee will not be implemented until Oct. 15, to allow patrons to get used to the new reservation system first.
On high volume days (weekends, holidays and some Fridays) during mild weather seasons (spring, early summer and fall) park users will be required to pay $8 per vehicle for a full-day reservation. Except for some holiday times, there will not be a charge Monday through Thursday. Visitors will obtain reservations before arriving at the park via an online calendar accessible from Placer County's website. The calendar will allow would-be visitors to see which days require a reservation fee and secure reservations up to 60 days in advance. With a full day reservation, guests can arrive and leave any time between sunrise and sunset.
Park staff have observed that the parking lot tends to thin out after about 2:30 p.m., even during days that experience overcrowding earlier in the day. To allow visitors to take advantage of space left after the parking lot naturally thins out, park staff will issue a set number of partial day passes for $4 to those wishing to arrive later in the day.
The county will adjust the number of passes available as staff observe parking trends once the new system is up and running, trying to allow as many visitors as the parking lot can comfortably hold.
The new online reservation system will be available Aug. 30 on the Hidden Falls Regional Park website
