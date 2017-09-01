Roseville, Rocklin to Host Water Polo Tournament
Sierra Shootout High School Water Polo Tournament
Roseville, CA - The Sierra Shootout Water Polo Tournament will take place in Placer Valley on back to back weekends after Labor Day.
Placer Valley Tourism is teaming up with the Sierra College Aquatics Department to bring these exciting annual tournaments that kick-off the high school water polo season with boys teams competing on Sept. 8-9 and girls teams on Sept. 15-16.
Both weekends there will be 64 varsity teams competing and all teams are guaranteed five games. Due to the size of the tournaments five pools will be utilized including the Sierra College Aquatics Complex, Del Oro, Whitney, Rocklin and Oakmont High School's pool facilities. The action will start on Friday at 7 a.m. and continues until 8 p.m. On Saturday they are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and should finish up by 6 p.m.
"This year marks the 23rd year for the girls tournament and the 13th for the boys; they have grown over the years and now are the biggest high school water polo tournaments in the Western United States," commented Sierra College Aquatics Director Scott Decker. "We are honored to get to help host them at Sierra College."
Mark your calendars and come to one of the five Placer Valley pools to see the best in West in high school water polo.
