Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings returns September 15th
Epic proportions of music and meat to benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - This September, The Village at Squaw Valley will host a battle of epic proportions-Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings-with five restaurants and five bands facing off for the ultimate supremacy for "Best Wings" and "Best Band."
On Friday, September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., each restaurant will be cooking their own signature recipes for spicy, flavor-packed chicken wings and joining forces with the region's best bands to crank the contest to the max.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS), a non-profit dedicated to advancing the natural history, conservation and ecosystem knowledge of the Tahoe region through science, education and outreach. TINS' education programs benefit more than 6,000 students each year. The signature event is part of Piranga, a TINS legacy event that begins with a corporate competition (The Company Picnic) in the afternoon and finishes with Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings in the evening.
Last year, Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings raised nearly $5,000 for the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science. There is a $5 entry donation.
"We're so excited to celebrate our fellow restaurants in the Village through the chicken wing competition, while also welcoming some of our favorite Tahoe musicians to our neck of the woods," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighbourhood Company. "This event is a great way for locals and visitors to experience some fun competition and delicious food in a beautiful mountain setting."
Participating restaurants include Auld Dubliner, Fireside Pizza, Rocker@Squaw, Twenty Two Bistro and new this year, the Chefs from High Camp at Squaw Valley. This year's bands will include Truckee Tribe, The Connor Party, The Beergardeners, Ostricized and Chi McClean. Restaurants will battle for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and bands will battle for a $250 cash prize, in addition to bragging rights.
Upon entry with a five dollar donation, guests will receive tokens which allow them to place votes for their favorite wings and favorite band. Winners for "Best Wings" and "Best Band" will be chosen by popular vote. The donation gains access to special pricing of four wings for five dollars, group package pricing on wings, drinks specials at the restaurants in the Village and entry into a raffle. Tickets and drink specials at the TINS bar are available starting at 4:00 p.m. Additional voting tokens can be purchased at the registration booth to help push your favorites to the top.
About The Village at Squaw Valley
The Village at Squaw Valley is a year-round destination in the heart of Squaw Valley, located in North Lake Tahoe. This European-inspired Village features over 50 bars, restaurants, galleries and boutiques, including a yoga studio and spa. Condominium style suites are conveniently located for access to four season adventure including aerial tram rides to High Camp at 8200 feet, overlooking Lake Tahoe. The Village events plaza is home to a variety of outdoor activities and premier music festivals. Visit http://squawalpine.com/lodging or call (866) 818-6963 to learn more.
