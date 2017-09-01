Labor Day brings Scorching Heat & Fire Concerns
Residents Need to Be Vigilant in Preventing Wildfires
Sacramento - With record setting heat throughout the state, CAL FIRE officials are urging Californians to be extra careful with their outdoor plans this holiday weekend. As Labor Day weekend rolls in, millions of people will take advantage of this holiday to visit beaches, parks, and campgrounds. In anticipation of the increased outdoor activities, CAL FIRE is asking everyone to be extra vigilant in preventing wildfires.
"Our firefighters have been extremely busy up and down the state with major wildfires. This year, CAL FIRE has responded to 4,626 fires for 219,476 acres, compared to last year when we responded to 3,525 fires for 200,333 acres," said Chief Ken Pimlott, director of CAL FIRE. "With the triple digit weather forecasted throughout the weekend, we have a higher than normal potential for wildfire."
"We have seen 375 new wildfires over the past week in California, of which 228 were within CAL FIRE's jurisdiction," said Lynne Tolmachoff, CAL FIRE Chief of Public Education. "With the record heat, we need everyone to be prepared and that preparation starts with three simple steps: READY, SET, GO!"
CAL FIRE offers these important steps to help prevent wildfires:
Camping:
* Obtain a campfire permit and check for local fire restrictions
* Keep a safe distance from dead trees to avoid falling branches and limbs during camping.
* Be careful! Human activity causes 95 percent of wildfires.
* Target shooting and hunting can cause fires.
* Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of any campfire
* Have a responsible person in attendance at all time
* "Drown, stir and feel" to make sure a campfire is completely out.
* When barbequing, never leave the grill unattended
Vehicles:
* Never pull over in dry grass
* Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained
* When towing ensure chains are properly attached and not dragging on the ground
* Check your tire pressure to avoid driving on an exposed wheel rim
Visit ReadyForWildfire.org to learn more about being prepared for wildfires. Get ready for wildfire with the new CAL FIRE app available on Android and iPhone. For current fire information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Air Quality Advisory Issued AUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Public Health Officer and Placer County Air Pollution Control Officer are issuing a joint air quality advisory to notify the public
Seniors First Awarded Grant to Facilitate 'Meals on Wheels'(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $6,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation. In support of its senior meal program Meals on Wheels
Labor Day brings Scorching Heat & Fire ConcernsCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Sacramento - With record setting heat throughout the state, CAL FIRE officials are urging Californians to be extra careful with their outdoor plans this holiday weekend
Castle Rock State Park, Formidable Beauty in the Bay AreaLos Gatos, CA- The Santa Cruz Mountains are beautiful. They can also be formidable and unforgiving.
Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings returns September 15thOlympic Valley, Calif.] - This September, The Village at Squaw Valley will host a battle of epic proportions-Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Wine Grape Harvest Begins in Monterey CountyMonterey County, - Three weeks after the initial harvest for sparkling wine grapes, the harvest for still wine grapes has begun in Monterey County.
Roseville, Rocklin to Host Water Polo TournamentRoseville, CA - The Sierra Shootout Water Polo Tournament will take place in Placer Valley on back to back weekends after Labor Day.
FBI Teen Academy in Roseville for High School JuniorsRoseville, CA - Do you know a high school junior who is curious about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and what it investigates?
Reservations Required: Hidden Falls ParkingAUBURN, Calif. -- Hidden Falls Regional Park's new online parking reservation system will be begin accepting reservations
Young Adult Bereavement Art Group Begins September 20th(Sacramento, Calif.)- The UC Davis Hospice Program and UC Davis Children's Hospital Bereavement Program will offer an eight-week Young Adult Bereavement Art Group
California Railroad Museum Recruiting VolunteersSACRAMENTO, Calif. - All aboard for inspiration! California State Parks, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation and Old Sacramento State Historic Park
The Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Therapy That's Curing Chronic PainDid you know 1 in 4 Americans have suffered from pain lasting more than 24-hours?
NEWS: In Case You Missed It