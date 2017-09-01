Labor Day brings Scorching Heat & Fire Concerns

Residents Need to Be Vigilant in Preventing Wildfires

Sacramento - With record setting heat throughout the state, CAL FIRE officials are urging Californians to be extra careful with their outdoor plans this holiday weekend. As Labor Day weekend rolls in, millions of people will take advantage of this holiday to visit beaches, parks, and campgrounds. In anticipation of the increased outdoor activities, CAL FIRE is asking everyone to be extra vigilant in preventing wildfires.



"Our firefighters have been extremely busy up and down the state with major wildfires. This year, CAL FIRE has responded to 4,626 fires for 219,476 acres, compared to last year when we responded to 3,525 fires for 200,333 acres," said Chief Ken Pimlott, director of CAL FIRE. "With the triple digit weather forecasted throughout the weekend, we have a higher than normal potential for wildfire."



"We have seen 375 new wildfires over the past week in California, of which 228 were within CAL FIRE's jurisdiction," said Lynne Tolmachoff, CAL FIRE Chief of Public Education. "With the record heat, we need everyone to be prepared and that preparation starts with three simple steps: READY, SET, GO!"



CAL FIRE offers these important steps to help prevent wildfires:

Camping:

* Obtain a campfire permit and check for local fire restrictions

* Keep a safe distance from dead trees to avoid falling branches and limbs during camping.

* Be careful! Human activity causes 95 percent of wildfires.

* Target shooting and hunting can cause fires.

* Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of any campfire

* Have a responsible person in attendance at all time

* "Drown, stir and feel" to make sure a campfire is completely out.

* When barbequing, never leave the grill unattended



Vehicles:

* Never pull over in dry grass

* Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained

* When towing ensure chains are properly attached and not dragging on the ground

* Check your tire pressure to avoid driving on an exposed wheel rim



Visit ReadyForWildfire.org to learn more about being prepared for wildfires. Get ready for wildfire with the new CAL FIRE app available on Android and iPhone. For current fire information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.