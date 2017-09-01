Seniors First Awarded Grant to Facilitate 'Meals on Wheels'
Funding Will Subsidize Hot Meal Delivery Service to Homebound Seniors
(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $6,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation. In support of its senior meal program Meals on Wheels, the money will subsidize the cost of meals and delivery for low-income seniors across Placer County.
"We are happy to make this grant in support of a critical service to our local seniors," commented Eileen Speaker, grants writer for the Placer Community Foundation. "The Porter Fund at Placer Community Foundation supports nonprofits that provide assistance to senior citizens and persons confined to their homes and we know Seniors First is the premiere organization doing so."
Last month, Seniors First was awarded home delivered meals funding to once again operate the Placer County Meals on Wheels program for 2017 - 2020 by Agency on Aging/Area 4. The funding has enabled Seniors First to increase its meal delivery service to homebound seniors who meet the Older Americans Act's home delivered meal-funding criteria. Seniors First anticipates that the organization will now serve an additional 450 homebound seniors who might otherwise go without a meal.
Meals on Wheels is the nation's oldest and largest community-based senior nutrition organization, and supports the more than 5,000 senior nutrition programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network exists in virtually every community in America and delivers the nutritious meals and friendly visits that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.
Meals for the program, as well as for Seniors First's MyMeals home delivered meals and Senior Café community dining rooms, are prepared locally, meet federal senior nutrition guidelines and have different menu options every month. Since taking over the contract, Seniors First Executive Director Jamee Horning has received rave reviews from Meals on Wheels clients.
"We know that there is a senior population who will greatly benefit from a Meals on Wheels program in Placer County and are thrilled that Seniors First can now offer a senior nutrition solution for virtually every senior in the area," commented Horning.
With all three senior nutrition programs in place, Seniors First is always in need of friendly and reliable, volunteer delivery drivers. If you or someone you know would like to get involved or get more information on senior nutrition options, please contact (530) 889-9500 or visit http://SeniorsFirst.org.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Air Quality Advisory Issued AUBURN, Calif. -- The Placer County Public Health Officer and Placer County Air Pollution Control Officer are issuing a joint air quality advisory to notify the public
Seniors First Awarded Grant to Facilitate 'Meals on Wheels'(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $6,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation. In support of its senior meal program Meals on Wheels
Labor Day brings Scorching Heat & Fire ConcernsCalifornia Fire Updates 2017: Sacramento - With record setting heat throughout the state, CAL FIRE officials are urging Californians to be extra careful with their outdoor plans this holiday weekend
Castle Rock State Park, Formidable Beauty in the Bay AreaLos Gatos, CA- The Santa Cruz Mountains are beautiful. They can also be formidable and unforgiving.
Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings returns September 15thOlympic Valley, Calif.] - This September, The Village at Squaw Valley will host a battle of epic proportions-Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Wine Grape Harvest Begins in Monterey CountyMonterey County, - Three weeks after the initial harvest for sparkling wine grapes, the harvest for still wine grapes has begun in Monterey County.
Roseville, Rocklin to Host Water Polo TournamentRoseville, CA - The Sierra Shootout Water Polo Tournament will take place in Placer Valley on back to back weekends after Labor Day.
FBI Teen Academy in Roseville for High School JuniorsRoseville, CA - Do you know a high school junior who is curious about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and what it investigates?
Reservations Required: Hidden Falls ParkingAUBURN, Calif. -- Hidden Falls Regional Park's new online parking reservation system will be begin accepting reservations
Young Adult Bereavement Art Group Begins September 20th(Sacramento, Calif.)- The UC Davis Hospice Program and UC Davis Children's Hospital Bereavement Program will offer an eight-week Young Adult Bereavement Art Group
California Railroad Museum Recruiting VolunteersSACRAMENTO, Calif. - All aboard for inspiration! California State Parks, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation and Old Sacramento State Historic Park
The Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Therapy That's Curing Chronic PainDid you know 1 in 4 Americans have suffered from pain lasting more than 24-hours?
NEWS: In Case You Missed It