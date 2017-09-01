Seniors First Awarded Grant to Facilitate 'Meals on Wheels'

Funding Will Subsidize Hot Meal Delivery Service to Homebound Seniors

(Auburn, CA) - Seniors First is the recent recipient of a $6,000 grant from Placer Community Foundation. In support of its senior meal program Meals on Wheels, the money will subsidize the cost of meals and delivery for low-income seniors across Placer County.

"We are happy to make this grant in support of a critical service to our local seniors," commented Eileen Speaker, grants writer for the Placer Community Foundation. "The Porter Fund at Placer Community Foundation supports nonprofits that provide assistance to senior citizens and persons confined to their homes and we know Seniors First is the premiere organization doing so."

Last month, Seniors First was awarded home delivered meals funding to once again operate the Placer County Meals on Wheels program for 2017 - 2020 by Agency on Aging/Area 4. The funding has enabled Seniors First to increase its meal delivery service to homebound seniors who meet the Older Americans Act's home delivered meal-funding criteria. Seniors First anticipates that the organization will now serve an additional 450 homebound seniors who might otherwise go without a meal.

Meals on Wheels is the nation's oldest and largest community-based senior nutrition organization, and supports the more than 5,000 senior nutrition programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network exists in virtually every community in America and delivers the nutritious meals and friendly visits that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

Meals for the program, as well as for Seniors First's MyMeals home delivered meals and Senior Café community dining rooms, are prepared locally, meet federal senior nutrition guidelines and have different menu options every month. Since taking over the contract, Seniors First Executive Director Jamee Horning has received rave reviews from Meals on Wheels clients.

"We know that there is a senior population who will greatly benefit from a Meals on Wheels program in Placer County and are thrilled that Seniors First can now offer a senior nutrition solution for virtually every senior in the area," commented Horning.

With all three senior nutrition programs in place, Seniors First is always in need of friendly and reliable, volunteer delivery drivers. If you or someone you know would like to get involved or get more information on senior nutrition options, please contact (530) 889-9500 or visit http://SeniorsFirst.org.